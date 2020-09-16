Today's notice Sep 16, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making an additional financial contribution to support local journalism. Beverly J. PerkinsBeverly J. Perkins, 93, of Fruitland, died Aug. 14, 2020. Arrangements under the direction of Cremation Society of Idaho. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Beverly J. Perkins Cremation Society Of Idaho Arrangement Direction Today Notice Submit Your Obituary Submit your obituary and service information for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your obituary and service information for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit