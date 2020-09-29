Marlene Beesley
Marlene Beesley, 89, of Payette, formerly of Weiser, died Sept. 27, 2020, in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.{/div}
David Leon Dunbar
David Leon Dunbar, 85, of Payette, died Sept. 28, 2020, at home in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.{/div}
Delbert Roberts{/div}{div class=”gs”}{div id=”:af” class=”ii gt”}{div id=”:ae” class=”a3s aXjCH msg-7566141762639509373”}Delbert Roberts, 80, of Payette, died Sept. 26, 2020, at his home in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.{/div}{div class=”yj6qo”} {/div}{div class=”yj6qo”}
Michael Ramon
Michael Ramon, 72, of Weiser, died Sept. 24, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Richard L. Riggs
Richard L. Riggs, 89, of Caldwell, died Sept. 27, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dakan Funeral Chapel.
Glen Frederiksen
Glen Frederiksen, 92, of Nyssa, died Sept. 25, 2020, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.