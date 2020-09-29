Marlene Beesley

Marlene Beesley, 89, of Payette, formerly of Weiser, died Sept. 27, 2020, in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.{/div}

David Leon Dunbar

David Leon Dunbar, 85, of Payette, died Sept. 28, 2020, at home in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.{/div}

Delbert Roberts{/div}{div class=”gs”}{div id=”:af” class=”ii gt”}{div id=”:ae” class=”a3s aXjCH msg-7566141762639509373”}Delbert Roberts, 80, of Payette, died Sept. 26, 2020, at his home in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.{/div}{div class=”yj6qo”} {/div}{div class=”yj6qo”}

Michael Ramon

Michael Ramon, 72, of Weiser, died Sept. 24, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Richard L. Riggs

Richard L. Riggs, 89, of Caldwell, died Sept. 27, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dakan Funeral Chapel.

Glen Frederiksen

Glen Frederiksen, 92, of Nyssa, died Sept. 25, 2020, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

Tags