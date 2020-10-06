Barbara Ann (Williams) Wolf
June 8, 1934 — Oct. 1, 2020
GRANGER, INDIANA, FORMERLY OF PAYETTE
Barbara Ann (Williams) Wolf, 86, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020 at The Hearth at Juday Creek in Granger, IN. She was born June 8, 1934 to the late Bessie and William JT Williams, Sr. in Payette, Idaho, the fifth of seven children. She graduated with Payette High School’s Class of 1952. She used to work at the East Side Market when she was in High School. She went to Mishawaka, IN in 1954 as a young wife and mother.
She is survived by her children: Larry (Sherri) Parks of South Bend, IN; David Parks of Glendale, AZ; James (Elaine Gregg) Parks of Camby, IN; and Linda (Jeff) Niespodziany of Elkhart, IN; her grandchildren: Allison (Gavin) Steele of Nashville, IN; Matt (Lindsey Gibson) Parks of Mebane, NC; Benjamin (Nina Bachkova) Niespodziany of Chicago, IL; Shaun Parks of South Bend, IN; Freeman (Mary Beth) Parks of Indianapolis, IN; Quentin (Paige) Parks of West Lafayette, IN; Ashlee Parks of Mishawaka, IN; and Zane Parks of Camby, IN; and her great grandchildren: Maeve and Lachlan Steele of Nashville, IN; Amelia and Theodore Parks of Indianapolis, IN; and Jackson Parks of Mebane, NC. She was preceded in death by her youngest son, Timothy Parks in 2014, and her husband of 40 years, Allen Walter Wolf in 2007. Her six siblings, Mickey (Wheeler) Pratt, Edith (Wheeler) Fellows, Betty Lou (Williams) Teel, William JT (Billy) Williams, Jr, Robert Williams and Bessie ‘Bea” (Williams) Pierce, who called her “Bobbie Ann”, preceded her in death. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
She became a single mother of five young children in 1960 and did many jobs to support them. She worked in a laundromat, cleaned offices and homes, and ironed baskets of laundry for many families for $3 a basket in the evenings. She then worked at the main branch of the Mishawaka Penn Public Library for many years before retiring. She was very involved with many activities at East United Methodist Church, scouting (Troop 120), cooking at church camp while her kids attended, helping with the many youth group activities, making peanut brittle for fundraisers, Women’s Circle, and teaching Sunday School for many years. She was involved at Beiger School’s PTO and was a room mom. Despite the many challenges she faced in her adult life raising a family, her five children always came first. They were her pride and joy and through her hard work and efforts she saw all her children graduate college. In addition to caring for her family she collected angels and loved to travel to Idaho to visit with her siblings and their families in that area. She loved to tell stories from her childhood. She will be missed by those who knew her but the memories will remain forever.
Due to Covid concerns a memorial service and interment will be at Rivershide Cemetary, Payette Idahoand will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to East United Methodist Church 1622 E Third Street Mishawaka IN 46544