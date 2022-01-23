Dawn Elaine Lewis passed away peacefully on Friday, January 14, 2022. Dawn was born on July 18, 1952 in Westfir, Oregon. She was diagnosed with severe frontal lobe dementia in August of 2019. The family wishes to thank the staff of Jamie’s Adult Foster Care for their caring professionalism and comforting compassion.
Dawn was a loving mother, sister, aunt and friend. She was an independent, strong, and a caring person.
Dawn truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; camping, country music, sitting in the sun, reading books, watching sci-fi movies and doing puzzles. Her favorite place to be was anywhere in the mountains and preferably near a body of water (not that she wanted to get in). She was an exceptionally devoted mother and often opened her heart and her home to many of her children’s friends over the years. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children and grandchildren.
Dawn is preceded in death by her parents; Donald and Madge Lewis, her sisters; Linda Bright and Brenda Douglas. She is survived by her sister, Deborah Lane, brother, Darby Lewis and her four children, Brian Mattson, Robin Kramer, Joshua Bright and Shea Bright and 9 grandchildren as well as many other loving family members and friends.
The Day God Called You Home
God looked around his garden and found an empty space.
Then he looked down upon the earth and saw your tired face.
He put his arms around you, lifted you to rest.
God’s garden must be beautiful, for he only takes the best.
He knew that you were suffering. He knew you were in pain.
He saw the road was getting rough, and the hills were hard to climb.
So, he closed your weary eyes, and whispered. Peace be thine”.
It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone.
For part of us went with you, the day God called you home.
Godspeed Momma!
Family, friends, and others whose lives Dawn touched are invited to the Holiday Inn Express (Cascade Room), 212 SE 10th Street in Ontario from 1:00-5:00 p.m. on February 5th to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course, just chat. A special thanks to Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
