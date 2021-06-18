David Oscar Jeffries
JULY 23, 1942 — JUNE 15, 2021
FRUITLAND
David Oscar Jeffries was born July 23, 1942 in Glendale, California and passed away 06/15/2021 at his residence in Fruitland, Idaho. His passing was from Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Prostate Cancer, which he battled for over 10 years.
Dave lived in Montrose, California until 1952 at which time his family relocated to Chico, California.
Dave attended Notre Dame Catholic School 4th grade through 9th grade. He then went to Chico High School, graduating in 1960.
In 1960 Dave joined the US Navy. After being honorably discharged from the Navy he returned to Chico, California and started working in residential construction, following in his father’s footsteps as a General Contractor.
In 1963 Dave married and from that union he had two children, David and Jeff. He is proud of their accomplishments and the caring family men they have become.
Dave owned Jeffries Construction, Inc. from 1965-1992. It was through his construction business that he met Dan Drake. Dave eventually became the General Managing partner of Drake Home, Inc. from 1975-1986.
Dave saw many peaks and valleys in the housing market. At a time when the housing market peaked, Dave retired from Drake Homes.
Dave met Dana in 1986. In 1992 Dave married the love of his life Dana (Meyer) Kirkendall. From this union, Dave gained a step son, Andy Kirkendall. In 1993 Dave, Andy and Dana retired to Payette, Idaho.
In 1996 Dave’s son, Jeff moved to Payette, Idaho and in 1997 Dave’s son, David and his family moved to Payette, Idaho. With all of Dave’s family together in Idaho, he enjoyed participating in their lives.
Family was very important to Dave. Dave loved to cook and bake. For many years Dave cooked a family meal on Sunday and had the entire family over.
Dave enjoyed many years of hunting, fishing, cruising the Caribbean, Mexico and South America. Dave bought “The Pilot” a 42 foot Hatteras yacht and moored it in San Rafael, California for a year or so until the harrowing trip from San Rafael to Anacortes, Washington. Dave spent a full summer touring the San Juan Islands with Dana and Andy. Various friends and family were able to come spend some days cruising with him, too.
Dave loved to camp at Lake Cascade. He has many fond memories of camping and fishing at Lake Cascade as well as riding 4 wheelers all over West Mountain.
He loved Cascade so much that he bought a piece of land on the East side of the lake and built a cabin. Dave put a lot of time and detail into that cabin and truly loved to spend time there with friends and family.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Anne Jeffries and his sister Leola.
Dave left behind his wife, Dana, whom he was married to for 28 years; his sons, David (Susie) Jeffries, Jeff (Debbie) Jeffries, and step son Andy (Andrea) Kirkendall; his five grandchildren who he adored and was extremely proud of, Jeana Jeffries, Keely Jeffries (with great grandchild on the way), Weston Jeffries, Allison Kirkendall and Alivia Kirkendall.
Dave also left behind his sisters Suzanne Mowry, Kathleen (Warren) Childs and his brothers Martin Jeffries, Howard (Evelyn) Jeffries and John (Jo Ann) Jeffries.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel in Payette, Idaho on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers Dave asks that everyone participate in a “Pay It Forward” (help someone out in need) in his honor.