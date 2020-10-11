David “Lynn” Wininger
Aug. 9, 1948 — Sept. 29, 2020
PRAIRIE CITY, FORMERLY OF ONTARIO
David “Lynn” Wininger, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in Prairie City, Oregon, at Blue Mt. Care Center after a short illness.
Lynn was born on August 9, 1948, in Ontario, Oregon, to Hazel (Wolfe) and Eldridge Wininger. He attended high school in Payette, Idaho, and continued his studies at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Oregon. He married Debbie Brubaker in 1968 and had two children, David and Holly. They later divorced.
He worked for auto parts stores in the Payette, Idaho, and Ontario, Oregon area most of his life, retiring in 2010.
Lynn has always been a car guy since he was a young boy. On trips to Midvale, Idaho for Thanksgiving, he would name, make model, and year of every car that passed. In younger years, he worked and raced is 1941 Studebaker at Firebird Raceway in Meridian, Idaho. He also enjoyed restoring classic cars and has won several trophies at local car shows. Lynn has spent the last five years in Dale, Oregon, with his niece.
Lynn was proceeded in death by his parents; son, David Wininger and daughter, Holly Wininger; sister, Dovie Orth; and brothers, Kenny, Bud, and Jerry Wininger.
Survivors include his grandson Cameron Seito and one great-granddaughter. Per families request, a service is not planned at this time.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.