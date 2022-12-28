David Cuthbert passed away on December 22, 2022. He was born on September 16, 1951, at Holy Rosary Hospital in Ontario, Oregon. He was the son of Floyd and June Cuthbert and was raised in Ontario, New Meadows and Council. He graduated from Council High School in 1969. He joined the Navy in the fall of 1969, in the field of communications and served on the aircraft carrier, USS Oriskany.
After his discharge from the Navy, he went back to Council, working for the Forest Service for a few years before moving to Boise, and enrolled at Boise State University and graduated in 1981. Shortly after, he began working at Hewlett Packard and later Jaybil before retiring.
He was a loyal fan of BSU football. A highlight for him was attending in person at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona which BSU won.
Family was always important to David and he was very interested in family genealogy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and June Cuthbert, and sister Joyce. He is survived by his sister, Twila Stiles, of Payette, Idaho and brother, Gordon and wife Corann of Rathdrum, Idaho, his brother Norman and wife Betsy of Emmett, ID, and brother, Darrell, of Payette. David followed his nieces and nephews and their families and was always involved with them. He is also survived by special cousins, Dale and Sandy Cuthbert of Lewiston, ID and Gary and Martha Goff of Meridian as well as many other close cousins,
A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 30, at 11:00 at the Payette Nazarene Church
