David (Dave) Michael Keck FEB. 4, 1953 - AUG. 3, 2022
FORMERLY OF FRUITLAND
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
David (Dave) Michael Keck FEB. 4, 1953 - AUG. 3, 2022
FORMERLY OF FRUITLAND
David (Dave) Michael Keck, 69, died suddenly on Wednesday, Aug, 3rd 2022. Fortunately, he was surrounded by family before passing. He was born on Feb. 4, 1953 in Portland, OR to Newt and Fern Keck, but was raised in Fruitland, ID.
After graduating from Fruitland High, he moved to Boise to attend what was then called Boise State College, It became a university just in time for him to graduate with BA in History and the lifelong obsession/curse of being a Broncos fan. Before all that, though, Dave proposed to and married Sherie Erskine in 1973. In 1974 they had their first son, Ryan. Their second son, Shayne, came five years later in 1979. Once Dave had two children, he swore to not have any more. And he stuck by that oath.
Dave held a series of jobs after graduating BSU until he landed a position at Hewlett-Packard because “at the time they were hiring anyone with a degree and I had one.” Dave immediately brought his brand of charm and charisma to bear at HP. He retired 30 years later and spent his time doing whatever he wanted to do.
Dave spent many years coaching, umpiring, and refereeing youth sports teams (baseball, basketball, soccer), especially if his sons were on a team. He also played co-ed softball for a few years. Dave enjoyed gardening and yard work, becoming a Master Gardener after retiring. Dave also had a penchant for assigning nicknames to the ones he loved (more on that later).
Dave will be remembered fondly by many friends, neighbors, and colleagues (too many to mention). He is survived by his wife of 47½ years, Sherie Keck; two sons Ryan (PooHawk) Keck and Shayne (DinkyDonkey) Keck; two daughters-in-law, Rae Cooper (Ryan) and Michelle Reber (Shayne); three grandchildren Chance Keck, Dylan Tryon, Kaitln Kaeder, and niece Katie (Sluggo) Leoni (families are complicated). Also his older sister Suzanne (Suggins) Van Lith,her husband Chuck; and his younger brother Tim (nickname undisclosed) Keck. Also the dog, Deuce. He was preceded in death by both parents, Newt and Fern Keck
There will be a celebration of life on Aug 24, 2022 from 3:00 to 8:00pm at the Barber Park Education and Event Center, 4049 S Eckert Rd, Boise, ID 83716.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.