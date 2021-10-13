David O. Greening, 78, of Adrian, Oregon, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at home.
David was born July 13, 1943, in Peru, Illinois, the son of Richard and Anne Greening. He was raised in Peru. David married Arlene Diedrick in 1965, just as they finished college at Illinois State. In 1966, David and Arlene moved west to Gresham, Oregon where they both taught high school. In 1971 they left the Portland area and settled on a farm near the Eastern Oregon town of Adrian.
David and Arlene raised two daughters on their Adrian farm. David’s initial career was as an industrial arts teacher in the Portland area, transitioning to farming when he moved to Adrian. He spent the rest of his years in the Adrian area hunting, fishing, and camping with his wife and many close fishing and hunting friends. He even ventured abroad on several trips during their retirement years and was always ready to lend a helping hand to his children and neighbors.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene, of Adrian, two daughters, Vicki (Josh) Nalley of Monument, Colorado and Lynn Greening of Houston, Texas; two grandchildren, Katie and Daniel Nalley; his brothers Dick and Jim Greening; brother and sister-in-law Dennis and Helen Diedrick; and numerous nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws.
Services will be held Saturday, October 16th at 11:00 am at the Adrian Community Church, Adrian, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Adrian Community Church Memorial Fund would be appreciated.