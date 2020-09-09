David Edward Harris
Sept. 16, 1933 - Aug. 30, 2020
PAYETTE
David “Dave the Painter” Edward Harris, 86, of Payette, ID died August 30, 2020 at St. Al’s Regional Medical Center in Boise, ID of natural causes. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, September 12th at Riverside Mobile Home Park 11575 N River Rd, Payette, ID on the left upon entering parks south entrance.
Dave was born September 16, 1933 in Stonewall, OK. He was one of five children born to Betty and John Harris.
Dave joined the Army June 12, 1963. He received an honorable discharge but was disabled while serving his time. He was a member of the local chapter of DAV (Disabled American Veterans). He was very proud of his service to our country.
Dave spent most of his life as a painter; he’s known for painting some of the highest building and clock towers in Washington, Texas, and Idaho. Dave became a Christian in 2010 and sure is happy to be with our Lord.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents, wife Peggy, two brothers and two sisters. He also had a son who only lived a few days in 1953.
Dave is survived by his brother Ernest (Debbie) Harris in Texas; several nieces and nephews; and two stepsons Bob Nebel of Montana and Tim Nebel of Idaho.