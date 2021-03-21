David C.
Fowler
JUNE 6, 1950 — MARCH 12, 2021
NEW PLYMOUTH
David C. Fowler passed away March 12, 2021, at his home in New Plymouth, ID, at the age of 70.
Dave was born June 6, 1950, in Payette, ID, to Orvil and Helen (Baker) Fowler. Dave is survived by his wife, Kathy; son, Jesse; sisters, Pat Fowler of New Plymouth, Peggy Oliver of Grants Pass, OR, and Esther Murphey of Nampa; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles and Robert; niece, Kristin M. Luna; and great-great nephew Alyas Alvia.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Dave’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.