Daryl (93) was born near Chico, Ca. to Ray Weston and Jessie Juanita Lee. He started working in grocery stores as a teen, but his first love was horses and being a cowboy.
In 1948 he married Barbara Jean Stander and had two daughters, Penni Sue and Caryl Lynn (Lindy). In 1957 he bought the Garden Ranch store in Oroville, CA. The country store attracted lots of kids and their horses. Eventually Daryl organized them into the Garden Ranch Riders. They had moonlight rides, hayrides, camping, parades and shows. And he had enthusiastic help with all the chores connected with raising cattle and horses. These were trucked to the mountains every spring and brought back in the fall.
In 1974 he married Paula Fowler and inherited three sons, Steve, Scott, and David, and she gained two daughters. That same year they moved to Payette, Idaho. Daryl worked at the R&B IGA store in Payette as produce manager. In 1978 they bought the IGA store in Nyssa, Oregon and spent 14 wonderful years there. In 2010 Daryl and Paula joined the Nyssa Senior Center and volunteered there until the present.
Daryl was preceded in death by his sister Donna, brother Bud, and stepson Scott. He is survived by his wife Paula, stepdaughters Penni Williams (Norman), Chester, CA; and Lindy Weston, Oroville, CA., stepsons Steve Fowler (Diane), Lakewood, WA., and David Fowler, Parma, ID.; grandchildren Blaine, Jeremy, Sadie, Cari, and Shannon, 8 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Many heartfelt thanks to the entire staff at Nyssa Gardens for the loving care he received while there. Any memorials may be made to the Nyssa Senior Center. No service is planned at his request.
To plant a tree in memory of Daryl Weston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.