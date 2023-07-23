Darrell "Dean" Sisson went to be with his Lord, Sunday, July 16, at the age of 81. He was born December 6, 1941, to Harold and Mildred Sisson in Nyssa, Oregon. He graduated from Nyssa High School in 1960. After attending Oregon State for one year, he was needed back on the family farm due to his father's illness. He served in the Idaho National Guard as a jet mechanic in the early 1960s.
Dean purchased a farm on Grand Avenue outside of Nyssa where he raised livestock and grew row crops. Dean married Jackie Kay Strickland of Nyssa, Oregon on July 5, 1964. They spent 59 wonderful years together. They had four children, Cherie, Brenda, Patricia, and Curt.
Dean and Jackie sold their home and farm on Grand Avenue and purchased a home and farm on Twilight Drive, where they built their forever home in 1975. Dean farmed there until his retirement at the age of 73.
Dean enjoyed his family first and foremost! He loved to travel and hunt. He was such a good shot with any gun or bow. He would fish, but if they didn't bite in 30 seconds, he was off hiking! He loved camping, Disneyland, museums, puzzles, and taking the scenic route wherever possible.
He was a prankster! Food and water fights were a regular occurrence in our house! He was a constant student and teacher of the Bible and loved his Lord. He attended Nyssa Christian Fellowship from his birth to his death where served as an elder for many years. He will be dearly and greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jackie, and four children: Cherie Watson (Jesse), Brenda Larson (Jeep), Patricia Houston (Shane), and Curt Sisson (Georgia), 16 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Dean is also survived by his brother, Stan Sisson (Jackie), and sister, Sherral Shoemaker, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Tuesday, July 25th at 11:00 a.m. at Nyssa Christian Fellowship: 220 S. 5th St., Nyssa. Flowers may be sent to Nyssa Christian Fellowship. If you would rather donate to Dean's favorite ministry, please go to JewishVoice.org and donate in Dean's Memory. He had such a love of the Jewish people.
