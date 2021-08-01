Darlene Wilson Sutterfield
FEB. 10, 1928 — JULY 19, 2021
NEW PLYMOUTH
Darlene Wilson Sutterfield, 93, died peacefully at her home in New Plymouth, Idaho, on July 19, 2021. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the New Plymouth Congregational Church on Saturday, August 7 at 11:00 a.m. Following the service, everyone is invited to join the family for a light luncheon in the church’s fellowship hall.
She was born Dorothy Darlene Darrall on February 10, 1928, in her family home to her proud parents, Milton and Alberta Darrall. She graduated from New Plymouth High School in 1946 and attended the College of Idaho from 1946-1948. While at college, Darlene became a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon sorority and was crowned Homecoming Queen in 1948. After a year of teaching elementary school in Fruitland, Idaho, she married Jerry Wilson in June of 1950. Soon afterwards they moved into their first and only home on the Boulevard in New Plymouth. Darlene’s father, Milton was an excellent carpenter and built their home based on a Spanish style design that Darlene had chosen. Four sons were born during the next five years and Darlene enthusiastically jumped into her new role as wife and mother to a very active family. She returned to her teaching career in the early 1960’s and was an esteemed faculty member of the New Plymouth Elementary School for 29 years. Darlene requested a one-year sabbatical in 1966 to complete her Bachelor of Education degree from the College of Idaho in 1967.
Following the death of her first husband, Jerry, in 1992, Darlene continued to pursue her passions of dancing, traveling, and attending musical events. She was a devoted patron of the Treasure Valley Community Concert series in Ontario, Oregon. During the Spring of 2000, she met Jim Sutterfield at a seniors’ dance and after a year of courtship and more dancing…they were married in the New Plymouth Congregational Church. The happy couple traveled throughout the northwestern United States and British Columbia, Canada, visiting many national and state parks and other points of interest. In recent years, they supported and cared for each other as their health began to decline. Jim died on Nov. 6, 2020, and Darlene continued to live on the Boulevard with the assistance of family and caregivers.
She is survived by three of her four sons: Greg (Linda) of Payette, Mark (John) of Baltimore, Maryland, and Kevin (Shelly) of New Plymouth. Her youngest son, Kent, died in 2018 and his wife, Verla, now lives in New Plymouth. She was also pre-deceased by her younger brother, Charles Milton “Chuck” Darrall who died in 2017. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jody Darrall of New Plymouth, nieces and nephews, nine grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
The family would like to thank her caregivers Keisha Flowers, Shelby Killion, and Diane Hutchens for their devoted and loving care these past nine months. Also, a special thanks to Horizon Hospice for their gentle and supportive care during her final days. Darlene’s family suggests that memorials in her name be made to the New Plymouth Congregational Church located at 207 SW Ave, New Plymouth, ID, 83655.