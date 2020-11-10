Darlene Nada Allison
Sept. 3, 1941 — Nov. 2, 2020
PAYETTE
Darlene Nada Allison passed away on November 2, 2020 at her home in Payette, Idaho. She was born on September 3, 1941 at Salmon, Idaho, to Frank Glenn and Olive Fern (Cockrell) Ziegler.
She lived near Challis and May, Idaho in the Pahsimeroi Valley until the age of seven then moved with her family to Salmon, Idaho. At age ten, they moved again to a small farm on the outskirts of Payette, Idaho. She graduated from Payette High School in 1959.
Darlene married Levi Junior Allison, July 14, 1962 at the Baptist Church in Payette. To this union four sons were born, Nathan Glenn, Randall Levi, Cary Douglas, and Russell Ora.
Besides raising her boys and doing farm work, Darlene held a myriad of jobs which included restaurant work, telephone operator, working at the Champion trailer house factory, driving school bus, secretarial/bookkeeping, working in a machine shop and opening up a day-care for children. Other than raising or caring for children, the job she enjoyed the most was working for the Independent-Enterprise Newspaper, which she did beginning in 1980. She served as reporter then as society editor from 1982 until 1984. She was editor from 1984 until 1987 when she resigned to hold a secretarial/bookkeeper position with Culligan Soft Water. In 2001 she returned to the Independent-Enterprise as a reporter/photographer as well as the newspaper’s receptionist and assistant office manager until she retired in 2004.
Darlene and Junior led a 4-H horse group for 15 years and they also performed in a country band for 30 years, playing for dances in the local area. She enjoyed sewing and was active in the Valley Christian Church where her ministry was in writing songs and poetry.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, her two brothers and one sister. She is survived by her husband of over 58 years, Junior Allison; her sons and daughters-in-law, Nathan and Lisa Allison of Payette, Randy and Cathy Allison of Caldwell, Idaho, Cary and Nanette Allison of Payette, Russell and Rachel Allison of Midvale, Idaho; one sister, Marilyn Ladd of Sedro-Woolley, Washington; 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the Valley Christian Church in Fruitland, Idaho on November 12th at 10 am. Unfortunately, due to the Covid restrictions it will be restricted to immediate family only. It may also be viewed on the Valley Christian Church’s YouTube channel by entering “Celebration of Life for Darlene Allison”.
Memorial donations may be made to the Valley Christian Church Benevolent Fund, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730, Payette, Idaho 83661. Condolences may be made to Darlene’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.