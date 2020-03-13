Darlene Halligan Ortiz

Jan. 4, 1963 - Mar. 4, 2020

ONTARIO

Darlene Halligan Ortiz, 57, passed from this life at a Boise Care Facility on March 04, 2020. Darlene was the youngest of five children, born to Allene Marie Johnson Halligan and Harold Halligan at Casper Wyoming. She attended school at Cairo in Ontario and then at Billings Senior High in Montana. Darlene married Ted Ortiz (they later separated and remained friends) and together they had three children; Robert Ortiz, Kuna, Idaho; Kylee Ortiz, Boise, Idaho; and Raymond Ortiz, Boise, ID. Darlene loved her Grandchildren and her nieces and nephews. Always a listening and non-judgmental person. She was always the favorite! She will be missed.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her three children, two brothers, Floyd (Pam) Halligan, Billings MT; Leighton (Todd) Halligan, Ontario, OR; two sisters, Debora Halligan, Ontario, OR; Delilah (Bob) Canas, Caldwell, one very special “sister” Paula Maus (Bill) Moore, Elko, NV; grandchildren, numerous cousins, and friends.

Graveside services will be on Saturday, the 14th of March at 11:00 Evergreen Cemetery, Ontario. A Lunch will be served at the WICAP Office immediately following at 315 S Main, Payette, ID.

To plant a tree in memory of Darlene Ortiz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments