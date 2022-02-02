Darlene Mae Gilbert APRIL 16, 1937 — JAN. 22, 2022
PAYETTE
Darlene Mae Gilbert went to be with the Lord and her beloved husband on the morning of January 22nd, 2022. Darlene was surrounded by her family as she was welcomed with open arms into the kingdom of Heaven.
Darlene was born on April 16, 1937, in Valentine Nebraska. She was the first of two daughters to Nora and Victor Brady. When Darlene was in early elementary school the family moved to Midvale Idaho, where she would go on to graduate High School in 1955. After high school Darlene ventured out with her best friend, Linda, they moved to Payette Idaho where the two young girls lived with Linda’s grandmother. These was a very important move for Darlene because it just so happened that Linda had a very handsome cousin in the Navy that would come home to visit his grandmother. This handsome young gentleman was Dean Gilbert; the two quickly fell in love and decided to spend their lives together.
Darlene and Dean were married on September 13, 1957. They quickly started their family and had four children in five years! Deana (Don Stewart), Randy (Danna Gilbert), Diane Gilbert, and Rick Gilbert. Family and the Lord were the two most important things in Darlene’s life. As the years went by Darlene and Dean became the proud grandparents of seven grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren and were fondly known by all of them as Mimi and Papa.
Everyone that knew our Mimi loved her, she never met a stranger, hugged everyone and wanted to be everybody’s Mimi.
On any given sunny day, you could find Darlene in her yard. She loved growing vegetables in the garden that Dean had built for her, they loved planting flowers of all varieties in their beautiful yard. When Darlene wasn’t in her house you could often find her in her garden eating fresh berries and warm tomatoes, with a little bit of dirt on them.
It was not unheard of to have a stranger pass by and comment on how beautiful her yard was; Darlene thought nothing of going into the house for her scissors and cutting a bouquet for someone. She took great joy in walking her family and friends through the yard to look at it in all its flower glory.
The family would like to take the opportunity to thank the members of First Baptist Church in Payette. The church had become an amazing support system and a joy for Darlene. We appreciate all your kind words and prayers in this time. We would also like to thank Horizon Hospice for the wonderful care we received.
A service in memory of Darlene will be held on February 12th at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church in Payette.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the First Baptist Church Scholarship Fund, 15 N 10th Street, Payette, Idaho 83661.