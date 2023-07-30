Daphne Thornfeldt Anderson JULY 21 1928 - JUNE 23 2023
ONTARIO
Daphne Amanda (Taylor) Thornfeldt Anderson was born July 21, 1928 in Tacoma, WA to Amanda and William James Taylor. Her father died when she was 2 years old after the family had moved to Kennewick, WA. The Lord provided a Godly man, Walter Scott Hulet, as her stepfather when she was 7. Daphne loved her “Daddy” deeply and experienced a happy childhood with him, her mother and two brothers. Some of her favorite childhood memories included being a Campfire Girl, cheer queen at Kennewick Middle and High School and being deeply involved in her church.
After completing high school, Daphne attended the University of Oregon Nursing School in Portland, OR, graduating in 1949. While working at the hospital and for the Red Cross, she met a kind and handsome doctor at the First Covenant Church, Robert “Dr. Bob” Thornfeldt, and they were married only 6 weeks later in Rochester, MN. They both worked at Mayo Clinic and then the Army sent Dr. Bob to Fort Custer in Battle Creek, MI.
Their desire to return to the Pacific Northwest brought them back to Portland where they reconnected with their church and friends. In 1959 they moved their growing family to a farm in Springdale, OR. Besides raising 6 children, Daphne was a busy and committed volunteer at church, for the Red Cross giving polio vaccines, the Young Life Committee in Portland and serving as School Board Chairman of Corbett Schools.
In 1975, Daphne and her family moved from their sheep and tree farm across the state to Ontario. She worked as a nurse at Dr. Bob’s Pediatric Clinic until he retired in 1994. The next two years were heartbreaking as they lost their youngest daughter Ann to cancer in 1994 and Dr. Bob to congestive heart failure in 1997, when he joined Ann in Heaven.
Daphne kept busy with PEO, volunteering at Holy Rosary Hospital, teaching “Growing Kids God’s Way” at church, providing delicious food as part of the Hospitality Committee and serving on the church board. She continued to work as a nurse for her oldest son Carl, until she retired at 89 years young!
Daphne considered her greatest accomplishment were her children, along with providing that same sacrificial motherly love to extended family, friends and patients in every community where she worked and lived. She was a great listener who shared God-inspired wisdom with anyone who asked and she remained a faithful prayer warrior for her Creator, Lord and Savior until the end of her life.
After a friendship that spanned 7 decades, Daphne (90) and Dr. Stan Anderson (91) were married and spent over 3 years together enjoying life by the beach in Lincoln City, OR.
Several weeks after being put in Hospice Care, Daphne stated, “I’m a people person and I just love people and I love God!” She lovingly nurtured her 6 children, then 10 grandchildren followed by 27 great-grandchildren! Daphne was surrounded by those she loved and who loved her in the final weeks, before “putting on her dancing shoes to dance into heaven” on June 23, 2023.
Daphne is survived by Dr. Carl (Marlene) Thornfeldt of Fruitland, ID, Robert (Bobbie) Thornfeldt of Ontario, OR, Daphne Donovan (Terry) of North Bend, WA, Nancy Miller (Sam) of Aldie, VA and Kirk Thornfeldt (Michelle) of Portland, OR. Her grandchildren include: Brittne Holom of Ontario, OR; Trish Stack of Boise, ID; Trebor Thornfeldt of Ontario, OR; Andrew Thornfeldt of Denver, CO; Gabriel Miller of Annapolis, MD; Taylor Donovan of North Bend, WA; Amanda Fair of Windsor, CO; Brenna Eriksson of Parma, ID; Alexa LeCerf of North Bend, WA and Treston Donovan of South Jordan, UT.
Daphne’s Celebration of Life will be held at Christian Life Fellowship in Ontario, Friday September 8th at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to: Daphne Thornfeldt Anderson Nursing Scholarship at www.tvcc.cc/foundation/giving_foundation.cfm or mail a check to TVCC Foundation, 650 College Blvd, Ontario 97914; Hospice Foundation of America