Daniel Merle Moser DEC. 3, 1935 – DEC. 21, 2022
FRUITLAND
Fruitland, ID – Daniel Merle Moser, age 87, of Fruitland, Idaho passed away at home on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. In keeping with his wishes, a private celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, friends and family may contribute to the Treasure Valley Community College Helen and Daniel Moser Memorial Nursing Scholarship at 650 College Blvd., Ontario, OR 97914.
Daniel was born December 3, 1935, in Galena, Illinois, to Frederick and Helen (Maxwell) Moser. In his early years he resided in and attended Galena High School in Illinois where he met the love of his life, Helen Mae (Calvert) Moser. After marrying in November 1957, Daniel and Helen moved to New Milford, Illinois and then to Baker City, Oregon. They had three children Dirk, Dana, and David. Daniel worked at Illinois Bell, Ellingson Lumber Company, and various other companies. After retiring, Daniel and Helen moved to Powell, WY and then to Fruitland, ID to be close to family.
Daniel enjoyed his dogs Sassy, Mandy, and Foxy. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and most of all his lifelong hobby of gold mining until 2021. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom he adored. Daniel was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend. He shared with all who knew him his big smile and sense of humor, a wave of his hand, a love that was unconditional, and unstoppable energy. He will be sadly missed by family, friends, his mining buddies, his coffee-drinking group, and many sports fans and teams from Ontario, Fruitland, and Treasure Valley Community College.
Daniel will be missed by all who knew him but especially by his daughter, Dana Young and her husband Jeffrey Young, his grandson Ethan Young and great-granddaughter Harley Jo Young, his grandson Andrew Young (Jenni) and great-grandchildren Eddie, Orrin, and Willa Young. He is also survived by his son David Moser and grandchildren Cole, Calli, and Laydan Moser and great-grandchildren Madeline, Aydan, and Avery Moser. In addition, he is survived by daughter-in-law Kay Moser, grandchildren Devin Moser and April Moser Hines (Eric), and great-granddaughter Mabel Hines.
Daniel was the last living Moser of his immediate family. He is survived by brothers-in-law Jim Calvert (Mary), Gene Calvert (Nancy), and David Calvert (Sheri). Also, many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. The blessings and love that Daniel shared will forever live on in his surviving family and friends.
Daniel is preceded in death by his wife Helen M. Moser, his parents, all his brothers and sisters, his eldest son Dirk Moser, and grandson Steven Moser.