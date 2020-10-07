Daniel Edward Netcher
Jan. 30, 1934 — Oct. 2, 2020
VALE
Daniel Netcher 68 of Vale, OR passed away in Vale on October 2. Born January 30, 1934 to parents Ray and Margaret Netcher in Utah, Daniel was one of eight children born to the couple.
The family moved to Vale where they continued to farm. Daniel went to Vale Union High School where he met Camille, the two were married June 30, 1954. Daniel continued the family farm with his brother Frank for many year. He and Camille had three children, Daniel, Diana, and Debora.
Daniel retired from farming in 2006 and he and Camille enjoyed many family trips from the Oregon coast to Seattle. He had the opportunity to go to South Carolina for his grandson’s wedding and Colorado to visit family.
Daniel enjoyed watching his nephew David Belnap farming the place and taking care of his great grandson Aiden.
He was proceeded in death by his wife of 60 years Camille, both parents, six siblings, and daughter Diana.
He is survived by daughter Debbie, son Daniel (Janet), son in law Richard (Diana), grandkids, and four great grandchildren.
Following Steve Netcher’s example in lieu of flowers the family asks you to pay it forward to the person/charity of your choice.
A viewing will be held at Leinkaemper Funeral Home in Vale on Wednesday October 7th from 5:00-7:00 PM.
Services will be held Thursday October 8th at Valley View Cemetery in Vale at 1 PM.