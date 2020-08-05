Daniel Delbert Ledington
Jan. 23, 1952 - July 30, 2020
ONTARIO
Daniel Delbert Ledington, age 68, of Ontario passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland, Oregon. Dan was born in Weiser, Idaho on January 23, 1952 to Robert Ledington and Erma Kelpin Ledington. Dan grew up in Payette, Idaho and graduated from Payette High School in 1970. He was especially close with his brother Norman. Dan later received a one-year technical certificate in Automotive Mechanics from Boise University. At the time of his death Dan was residing at Brookdale Senior Living in Ontario, Oregon.
Dan was baptized, confirmed and attended church at Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Ontario for his entire life. At Pilgrim Lutheran Dan served on the Board of Elders, cleaned the church, mowed the lawn, and even delivered sermons when the church was without a pastor. While Dan’s life had many ups and downs, his faith in Jesus and his love for the church never waivered.
Daniel married Joan Hoyt Kenworthy of Payette on September 11, 1981. Joan had four boys from a previous marriage; Daniel, Charles, Robert (Bob), and Matt. Dan and Joan raised the boys together and have helped many family members over the years. Dan and Joan celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary in 2016. Joan was in failing health for many years and Dan attended to her daily needs prior to her death in 2017. Dan worked most of his career at Champion Homes in New Plymouth and Weiser. He loved working on old cars, camping, fishing, watching old western shows on TV and helping other people.
Dan is preceded in death by his wife Joan Ledington, father Robert Ledington, brother Norman Ledington, sister Roberta (Bobbi) Nanninga, and stepson Charles Kenworthy. Dan is survived by his mother Erma Ledington, stepsons Daniel Kenworthy of Ontario, Robert Kenworthy (Kelly) of Salem, Oregon, and Matt Kenworthy (Shamoah) of Caldwell. Dan is also survived by brothers Richard Ledington (Peggy) of Caldwell, Charles Ledington (Betty) of Caldwell, and dear friends Carlos and Penny. Dan leaves eight grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Ontario, Oregon on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00 am. Please wear your face mask to the service. Graveside services will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Payette following the church service. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette. Condolences may be made to Dan’s family at www.shafferjensenchapel.com.
Memorial donations can be made to Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 208 SW 1st Avenue, Ontario, Oregon 97914.
