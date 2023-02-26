Dana May Stafford Florance-Collord MAY 26, 1945 - FEB. 16, 2023
ONTARIO
Dana May Stafford Florance-Collord, 77, of Caldwell, died Thursday, February 16, 2023 at her home in Caldwell. She was born on May 26, 1945, in Caldwell, Idaho to John and Lurline Stafford. She attended schools in Homedale, Parma and Caldwell, and graduated from Caldwell High School in 1963. After graduation she attended the University of Nevada, Reno where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority and where she met her first husband Michael Stockton. She graduated in 1967 with a BA in Music Education and then moved to Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
Dana taught music in North Carolina and then upstate New York where her son, Jon, was born. In 1971, she moved to Ontario, Oregon and taught vocal music at Vale Oregon High School and then taught for many years at the Junior and Senior High Schools in Ontario, Oregon. The last few years before Dana retired, she taught English at Ontario Middle School. Her students talked about how they loved her and her classes.
While teaching in Ontario, Dana took classes from the College of Idaho and earned her Masters Degree. Dana had a beautiful soprano voice and often sang in church and community choirs. She bestowed her love of music to her students, family and community.
Family was very important to Dana. She kept in daily contact with her parents and sister Josi Matthews, along with her son, Jon, her nieces and nephew and her step-son, Fred. Her summer days when Jon was young were often spent going to her grandfather's cabin in McCall, with her mother, second husband, Charlie Florance, her son, and family and friends.
While teaching in Ontario, she met Lloyd Collord and they were married in 1986. They shared many years of happiness on Lloyd's farm in Parma until his passing in 2013. She then moved to Nampa, where she enjoyed her beautiful home and yard and her dog and cat. For several summers, she welcomed her twin grandsons, Nicholas and Zachary, to spend the summer with her in Nampa. She spent many hours planning their summer activities. She also flew to North Carolina a few times for the holidays to watch the boys while they were off from school. Those were some of her fondest memories. She also remained close to her teacher friends and sorority sisters from college.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd, parents John and Lurline Stafford, sister Josi Matthews, niece Susie McGarvin, great-nephew James Yielding, grandparents John (Gran) and Blanch Quigley. She is survived by her son Jon (Tari) Stockton, grandsons Nicholas and Zachary Stockton, Lloyd's son Fred (Pearly) Collord, grandson Benny Collord, her niece Michelle "Shelly" (Darrell) Hiatt, her nephew Richard "Mike" (Pam) Matthews, and great-nieces and great-nephews, Heather Yielding (Chris Davis), Blake Yielding, Raven Davis-Yielding, James' twin daughters, Adley and Coraley Ankrum, Charlie Matthews, Anna Matthews, Samantha (Bryon) Sloan, Taylor Sloan, Jaxon Sloan, Ryan McGarvin, and her many cousins from the Sweet and Trueblood families.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m., March 19, 2023 at the Lower Boise Cemetery in Parma.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Idaho Humane Society, 1300 S Bird Street. Boise, Idaho 83709.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com