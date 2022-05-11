Dan Doersch, 76, of Payette, Idaho has been called home to be with the Lord.
Dan was born on May 21, 1945, in Payette, Idaho to Archie Edward and Ethel Marguerite Doersch. Dan was the youngest child of three and had an older brother and sister.
Dan was raised in and around the Treasure Valley and spent most all his adult life in the Payette, Fruitland and Ontario area. Dan attended grade school in Apple Valley, Idaho and attended and graduated from Parma High School in Parma, Idaho.
Dan had various jobs growing up and learned a strong work ethic from his father. He farmed, did mechanical work, operated heavy machinery and he also worked for himself a good part of his adult life, most notably, Dan owned and operated Doersch Engine Machine in Ontario, Oregon for 37 years where he enjoyed working on engines of all kinds, especially engines built for drag racing.
Dan was a man of few words and had a quiet nature. For those that knew Dan, he was a kind, gentle, giving person who cared deeply about his wife Alta, his direct and extended family and when you were his friend, he was a true friend indeed. Dan loved spending time at home with his wife Alta, working outside in the shop and yard, hanging out with their beloved Rottweilers Hurricane and Rambo and spending the weekends drag racing at Firebird Raceway.
He was preceded in death by his mother Ethel Marguerite (Olson) Doersch, father Archie Edward Doersch, brother Donald Archie Doersch and first wife Linda Doersch. He is survived by his wife Alta Doersch of Payette, sister Chris Ashcraft of Eugene, Oregon, son Floyd Doersch of Chugiak, Alaska and grandson Grey Doersch of Chugiak, Alaska as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Services for Dan will include a viewing on Friday, May 13, 2022, from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, 112 N. 9th St, Payette, ID 83661. There will also be a graveside service on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the Parma Cemetery, 307 W Grove St, Parma, ID 83660. All are invited to attend. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Daniel’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.
