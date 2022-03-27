Dale Wesley Wilson of Fruitland, Idaho passed away February 19th, 2022 of complications related to COPD.
Born November 3rd, 1941 as the first child to Gertrude and Jerry Wilson in Ontario, Oregon. Dale is survived by his brother Virgil Wilson, Sister-in-law June Wilson of Portland, Oregon, Nephew Wesley Wilson of Vancouver, Washington and Niece Sonja Wilson of Newberg, Oregon as well as many cousins in and around the Treasure Valley.
Dale’s school years were spent as a Grizzly going to Fruitland grades 1-12. Graduating in 1960. After high school Dale ventured into the AirForce and then the Reserves in the Seattle area, but always found his way home to Fruitland, Idaho. Dale was a very detailed person when it came to numbers. It comes as no surprise his job in life was at the Malheur County Tax Assessors Office in Vale, Oregon. He was also invested in Disabled American Veterans and the Commander and Chief Association. In his earlier years Dale enjoyed the outdoor life surrounding Fruitland, Idaho. It came to no surprise when Dale lived in the Seattle area that he purchased a boat to go fishing. Later on in life he slowed down and gardening became his go to along with the company of his cats.
For those that would like to pay their respects, please join us April, 24th at 2:00pm at The Creekside Ranch 7701 Elmore Road, Fruitland, Idaho 83619.
