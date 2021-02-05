Dale Martin
JAN 13, 1958 — JAN. 31, 2021
ONTARIO
Peter Dale Martin a 25-year resident of the Oregon Slope, passed away surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer and covid pneumonia on January 31, 2021 at the age of 63. Viewings will be held from 2 pm – 4pm and 6 pm – 8 pm on Friday, February 5th at the Payette Mennonite Church, 435 7th Avenue N, Payette. A funeral service will be held at 10 am, Saturday, February 6th at the Church of the Nazarene, 1980 7th Avenue N, Payette. Condolences may be made to Dale’s family at www.shafferjensen.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel 208.642.3333
Dale was born on January 13, 1958 to Henry and Irene Martin of Kitchener/Waterloo, Ontario Canada. On March 10, 1984 he married the love of his life, MaryAnn (Graybill) Martin. Over the next seventeen years, he welcomed eight children into his home, four boys and four girls. Several years before his death, he and his wife agreed to adopt three more children, two boys and one girl.
Dale loved growing hay, driving trucks and going on road trips. He especially loved old trucks, particularly Diamond Reos, and had a nice collection of them.
Dale loved meeting new people and visiting with old friends.
Most of all, Dale loved his family; his wife of almost thirty-seven years and his children and grandchildren. His faith in God was strong and he always encouraged his children in his own quiet way to build their lives on Jesus. He was a member of Payette Mennonite Church.
Dale leaves behind his wife, MaryAnn; his children: Vern (Andi), Nolan (Jeannine), Jason (Jen), Verity, Harmony (Josh Horst), Cara, Rose, Stan, Noble, Ocean, and Lotus; and his grandchildren: Cortney, Zane, Tylor, Annalia, Nicole, Xander, and Carson. He also leaves behind his father, Henry, and his seven siblings: James (Delphine), Timothy (AnnaMary), Dean (Anna), John (Ruby), Joyce (John Weaver), Ruth, and Cheryl (Marvin Bauman). He is preceded in death by his mother, Irene and nephew, Matthew Martin.