Dale Joel Howell
Dec. 3, 1929 - March 28, 2020
NEW PLYMOUTH
Dale Joel Howell, a great man of faith, went home to be with the Lord on March 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Dale was born in Horton, Kansas, on December 3, 1929. He was the sixth of seven children born to James and Maude Howell. Dale and his family moved from Kansas to Wilder, Idaho at the age of five. He attended school at Wilder and graduated in May, 1948. Dale met his wife Lavon while in high school and they married in November of 1948.
Dale and Lavon had four children, Rick, Kathy, Debbie and Lori. Dale’s passion was his family and horses. As a child, he could always be found either on horseback, training horses or working horses. Dale and Lavon farmed in the Wilder community and owned their own Chemical Applicator business. They resided in the Wilder area until 1973 when they fulfilled a life-long dream of owning a ranch. They found a new passion in ranching and spent the next 36 years on their working cattle ranch in Cambridge, Idaho.
As they retired from ranching, they moved to New Plymouth, Idaho, to be closer to two of their three daughters.
Dale is survived by his wife of 71 years, Lavon; his daughters and son-in-laws, Kathy and Kemmer Sorrell of Wasilla, Alaska, Debbie and Ross Ingram of New Plymouth and Rick and Lori Church of Parma; nine grandchildren, twenty one great grandchildren, three step-great grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter. Dale was preceded in death by his son Richard Dale Howell, his parents, siblings, Violet Porter, LeMoyne Howell, Lon Howell, Jean Howell, Glen Howell and Alice Ackerman.
A special thank you to Angel Gonzalez, Private Caregiver, who was truly an “Angel” for all of us.
Due to current restrictions, there will be no services at this time. When circumstances allow, a Celebration of Life will be held in remembrance of Dale. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to West Valley Free Methodist Church, 100 E. 1st Street, Fruitland, Idaho 83619.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.