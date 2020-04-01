Dale Hayward Myers
May 5, 1933 - March 27, 2020
NEW PLYMOUTH
Dale Hayward Myers passed away peacefully March 27, 2020. He was born, along with his twin sister Dorothy, May 5, 1933 in Minersville, Utah. They were the son and daughter of Nettie Carter-Myers and Victor George Myers. They joined their older siblings, Colleen and Ted in the Myers home.
Dale attended school in Minersville and then graduated from Beaver High School. He married his high school sweetheart Ila Marie DeLeeuw. They started their life together with Dale working for Standard Oil Company in Salt Lake, Provo, Nephi, and Cedar City, Utah. During those years, Alan, Jill, Joani, and Jed were born. The little family moved to New Plymouth, Idaho in August of 1961.
There, Dale along with his brother Ted, started MC & M Ranch which soon became Myers Brothers Dairy. Two additional children joined the family in New Plymouth, Jason and Kathy. Dale spent his working life running the dairy with his brother and raising his family. He had a reputation of raising quality dairy animals and served in several leadership capacities in that industry. He was a board member of DHIA and Idaho Grade A Milk Producers Association.
Dale was also committed to education and served on the local school board for many years. He served as the President Elect of the Idaho School Boards Association. He rarely missed a State High School Basketball tournament or a local football game.
Along with his service to the community, Dale volunteered to serve those around him and served in his church with diligent efforts to assist others. He served as a Sunday School Teacher, In the Elders Quorum Presidency, as a High Councilor in the Emmett, Idaho Stake and the Bishop of the New Plymouth Ward. He also served in the Boise Idaho Temple for eleven years along with his wife Ila.
Dale farmed and worked the dairy every day until he gradually turned the reins over to his oldest son. In 1995 he sold the cows to Alan and then he and Ila adventured with each other and some of their friends. They could be found at the shores of Lake Cascade in the spring or fall camping and fishing or at other fishing spots in Idaho or Oregon. They RV’d a few brief stints in Arizona in the winter. Occasionally, they ventured to Maui to enjoy the Polynesian culture and the Island spirit. No matter where they ventured, home was the dairy. Although it was in good hands in his absence, Dale and Ila lived there and it was their home. It was the place they raised their family.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents Victor and Nettie Myers, and siblings Colleen Myers-Farnow and her husband Douglas Jr., Ted Myers, Dorothy Myers-Johnson and her husband Samuel Ray Johnson, and daughter-in-law LuJean Myers.
Dale is survived by his sister-in-law Bonnie Myers, Nampa, Idaho, his children Alan Dale Myers (Lynita) New Plymouth, Idaho, Jill Hollingshead (Duke) Minersville, Utah, Joani Haws (David) Minden, Nevada, Jed Myers (Robin) Nyssa, Oregon, Jason Myers (Denise) Hermiston, Oregon, Kathy Myers, New Plymouth, Idaho, 19 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren.
Viewing will be April 3, 2020 from 9 AM - 11 AM at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel in New Plymouth, Idaho.
Graveside services will be April 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Parkview Cemetery in New Plymouth, Idaho.
