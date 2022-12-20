Cynthia Sifuentes (Madrid) Blount Dec 25, 1975 — Dec 13, 2022
Formerly of Ontario
Cynthia Sifuentes (Madrid) Blount Dec 25, 1975 — Dec 13, 2022
Formerly of Ontario
Cynthia Blount entered Heaven on December 13th in Boise, Idaho at a young age of 46.
Cynthia was the first child born to Robert and Maria Madrid.Cynthia was a loving mother to her two beautiful daughters Vanessa and Catona.She met Abe Blount in 2013 and married in 2014. Abe and Cynthia resided in Boise, Idaho where he worked as a Lieutenant for Garden City Police Department.
She was raised in Ontario, Oregon where she graduated High School and was actively involved in the Student Body, FBLA, and on the Homecoming Court. After graduation Cynthia went to work for Malheur Federal Credit Union and then Les Schwab Tire Center. She attended the Idaho Commission for the Blind in 2011 and later worked summers for the Commission helping incoming Boise State University blind students not only acclimate to campus but also helped them achieve independent living.
Cynthia was known for playful humor and the warmth and love that accompanied her. Her strength towards life made her an inspiration to both her daughters and her nieces. She was very proud of both her daughters whom she loved beyond measure. She was an avid dog lover so naturally she volunteered for the Garden City Animal Shelter. Over the years she became dog mom to her American Pit Bull, Benjiman; three Rottweilers Jax, Jr. and Django; Belgian Malinois, Lieutenant; and an English Lab, Sarge. After attending dog training courses, she successfully trained Jr. and Django as service animals who accompanied her everywhere.
Cynthia is survived by her husband Abe Blount, 52 of Boise, Idaho; daughters Vanessa Anderson, 27, and Catona Anderson, 23, both of Boise, Idaho; step-sons Darin Blount, 24 of Fort Worth, Texas and Jessie Blount, 28 of Portland, Oregon; parents Robert, 77, and Maria, 70, of Ontario, Oregon; sister Patricia Finley, 43, and brother-in-law Reggie Finley, 46 of Eugene, Oregon; nieces Adriana Madrid, 26, Hannah Fagan, 16, Mia Finley, 10, Macy Finley, 8, all of Eugene, Oregon.
Leinkaemper-Thomason Funeral Centers will be assisting in services that will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church at 10 am on Thursday, December 22nd, 2022. There will be a luncheon following grave side services at the in hall in St. Peters next to Blessed Sacrament.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.