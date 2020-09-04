Connie Bradford Meyer
Oct. 29, 1946 - Aug. 28, 2020
NAMPA, FORMERLY OF VALE
On Friday, August 28, 2020, Connie Bradford Meyer, loving mother and sister, passed away at the age of 73 in Nampa, Idaho. Connie was born on October 29, 1946 in Fort Collins, Colorado to Harry and Wilma Taylor. She received a Doctorate in Education from Boise State University and taught mainly in the Treasure Valley area throughout her career. Even into retirement, Connie continued teaching at university level. On August 26, 1966, she married Rodney Bradford. They raised two children, Robyn and Ryan.
Connie enjoyed traveling and visited many countries, including living in Thailand to teach. She enjoyed gardening and took pride in her flower gardens. Knitting and quilt-making became a favorite hobby and family and friends have enjoyed her creations. Connie was a very active member in the Vale Seventh-day Adventist church for many years and enjoyed “intellectual scholarly discussions”. She enjoyed music and was an accomplished pianist. Connie was known for her kindness and ability to make anyone she met feel special.
Connie is survived by her children and spouse, Ryan Bradford (Judy) and Robyn (Ferdinand Mordeno), her brother Kenneth Taylor and two sisters Linda (Arnie Lyle) and Cheryl (Ron Borello), 4 grandchildren (Kayleigh, Riley, Justin and Dylan) and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The graveside service will be September 8, 2020, at Valley View Cemetery, in Vale, Oregon. The service will begin at 10:00 am. Please observe the COVID19 guidelines.
Flowers are welcome, and other contributions can be sent to the “Worthy Student Fund” via Vale Seventh-day Adventist Church – 1554 US-20, Vale, Oregon 97918