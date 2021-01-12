Colleen Daugherty
MARCH 28, 1954 — DEC. 19, 2020
ADRIAN
Colleen Marie Daugherty passed away at her home, in Adrian, Oregon on December 19, 2020. Colleen was born on March 28, 1954 to Timothy and Barbara Clifford in San Francisco, California. Colleen grew up in the bay area and always loved the ocean and the bay. Colleen deeply loved her siblings Michael, Danny, Jenny, and Julie and is preceded in death by her brother Charles. She was close with her cousins and enjoyed their friendship over the years.
After relocating to Anaconda, Montana as a teenager, Colleen met her first husband James Walund, with whom she shared three children Amanda, Holly, and Rory.
When Colleen met Dennis Daugherty in 1985, they were soon married and settled in Adrian, Oregon where they completed their “yours, mine, and ours” family with the addition of Dennis’s oldest daughter, Kelly. Together, they had youngest son, Jesse Duane Daugherty. Over the years, the family enjoyed snowmobiling in Oregon and spending time together at their property in the Wallowa Whitman National Forrest. Colleen and Dennis loved hosting family game nights or taking friends and family out to dinner.
Over the years, Colleen helped Dennis build the family business, Riverside Inc. by wearing many hats. From serving as the business’s Shipping and Receiving Manager, to painting (projects up and down the Owyhee’s), to running and picking up parts, to being the unofficial grill master for the guys at various work projects, she was a beloved part of the Riverside family.
She was an adoring mother and friend. She was always the first to turn to for advice in trying times. Colleen didn’t judge people based on their pasts or mistakes they had made. And, she always saw the goodness in people and was willing to lend her shoulder or her advice no matter what you were going through.
Colleen was active in her community, volunteering with the local hospice program, the food bank, as well as the Adrian School District (even after her children had grown up and were no longer attending school there). Colleen served the community through her active membership in the Adrian City Council from 1999 to 2006.
In the most recent 5 years, Colleen found fellowship through the congregation of the Ontario Community Church and particularly in her close friendship with Barbara and Ross Nishihara.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Timothy and Barbara, brother Charles, and beloved husband, Dennis. She is survived by her five children, Kelly (Jim), Amanda, Holly, Rory, Jesse (Maribel). Her two beloved grandsons, Kaden and Chase Klahr. Brothers Mike and Dan, sisters Jenny and Julie, as well as her incredible friends Barbara Nishihara and Tami Gorzeman.
At this time, the family will be having a private gathering to celebrate Colleen’s life until arrangements can be made for a service that can safely accommodate all the many people who loved her. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be considered to the Adrian School District and Parma School District Dennis and Colleen Daugherty Scholarship Funds. These funds will be used to support continuing education efforts for high school graduates of each respective school and who do not choose to pursue a traditional college education, but are instead interested in a trade.
Funeral services will be held at a later time due to COVID.