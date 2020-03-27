Clyde Willard Hager
Feb. 24, 1931 - March 22, 2020
WEISER
Clyde Willard Hager, of Weiser, passed away March 22, 2020, at the Veteran’s Hospital in Boise, Idaho. He was born to Gladys L. and H. Eugene Hager on February 24, 1931, at a farm outside Boise City, Oklahoma, during the combined Great Depression and Dust Bowl.
His family left the Oklahoma/Texas panhandle in 1933 and moved, along with other family members, to Wendell, Idaho. Eventually they found their way to the Willowcreek/Jamieson, Oregon, area where Clyde helped on the farm and attended grade school and high school. He also worked for local ranchers and roamed the hills above his home.
He married Janice Linn Markle, May 25, 1955. They were the parents of three children, Monty Linn, John, and Troy Hager. They were divorced. He later married Clara Hall Davis and they spent many happy years together until her death in 2005.
Clyde joined the U. S. Army in 1951 and served until 1953. He re-enlisted in 1956 and served another 10 years. He was stationed, among other places, in Germany, Korea, Vietnam, Virginia, and finally Fort Greeley, Alaska. He homesteaded outside Delta Junction, Alaska, while he finished out his army career - and for many years afterwards. He loved living in Alaska and should have written a book about his many adventures.
He “retired” to the Weiser, Idaho, area where he and Clara had an acreage. He filled his time caring for his animals, caring for family and friends, and flying his airplane. He also drove a pilot car, escorting large loads on public highways, and spent an enormous amount of time “fixing things.” A true Depression-era boy, he never threw anything away and could do almost anything he laid his hand to.
Clyde is survived by his son, Troy, Seward, Alaska; his grandchildren, Amanda Jacobs and Penny Flitcraft, Peru, Indiana; Frank Hager and Ammy Hager, Vale, Oregon; his stepsons, Stanley Davis, Weiser, Idaho; Norman (Sam) Davis, Kuna, Idaho; Ronnie Davis, Caldwell, Idaho; and stepdaughter, Carol (Ralph) McCall, Pendleton, Oregon. He is also survived by sisters, Arlene Turner, Fruitland, Idaho; Carolyn Dulhanty, Boise, Idaho; Billie (Ray) Blodgett, Star, Idaho; and Sandra (David) Oliver; stepsister, Shirley E. Jones, Ontario, Oregon; stepbrother, Dennis Garred, McMinnville, Oregon; by eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his special friend, cousin, and flying partner, Bill Hager, Parma, Idaho.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara; his parents; his daughter, Monty; his son, John; his brother, Arba; stepsisters, Claire Addleman, Norma Hager, Marlene Tolman, Judith Grant; and stepbrothers, Mitchell Garred and Terry Hager.
The family finds the world a poorer place without this soft-spoken, self-deprecating, little giant of a man who would do anything for anybody at any time; and who was generous almost to a fault. He gave his time, his means, his labor, and himself to anyone who needed it. He will be greatly missed.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City, Idaho. Due to the COVID-19 situation, services will be postponed until a later date.
