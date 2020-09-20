Clyde Frank Gross
Sept. 13, 1935 - June 27, 2020
NEW PLYMOUTH
Clyde Frank Gross was very loved by his family, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He died Saturday June 27, 2020. Family members were at his side as he let go of this world and made his way to heaven. He was 84 years old.
Clyde was born North of Ola, Idaho at the Gross family homestead on Squaw Creek on September 13, 1935. He and his older sister attended Gross school. We heard many stories of how they crossed the river on horseback and rode over the mountain to school, staying with the teacher during the week if the weather was bad. There were other Gross families along the river as two brothers had immigrated from Germany and homesteaded in the area. The family also spent a couple years in Ohsahka, near Orofino. They sold the ranch in Ola and moved to New Plymouth. Clyde grew up riding horses, hunting and fishing, something he did a lot of during his lifetime. He left school after 9th grade to work full time. He was a big kid and often worked jobs with the men.
Clyde married Myrna Reed in New Plymouth on January 15, 1955. He loved to tell all the grand kids that she was walking down the road, he asked if she wanted a ride, and she said only if she could drive. He worked for Carlock logging operations out of Midvale, falling trees and working green-chain. They lived in Cambridge and Homestead near Oxbow for a couple years while he worked logging jobs. Later moving to New Plymouth to raise a family and build a dairy business. Clyde and Myrna received many awards from the Dairymen’s Creamery Association. He loved hunting, sometimes taking his entire young family in a pickup to Squaw Butte, back when it was okay to stack kids on each other to fit in a single cab truck. He would get the cows milked early so there might be enough time to get to the hills and back before evening milking. One beloved Grampa story included him wrestling a bear with two of his buddies at a local traveling show one summer. We all marveled at his strength and bravery. He did tell us the bear’s teeth were pulled, but it could still bite pretty good!
Clyde and Myrna raised 5 children while building their life as farmers and dairymen. Clyde taught many valuable life lessons to his kids, to include Holsteins are the best cows, corn needs to be knee high by 4th of July, you can make breakfast syrup with burnt sugar and water, you can’t have too many trees, and you can’t beat a beer and tomato juice on a hot summer afternoon. Other things important to Clyde included honesty, working hard, and having faith. Clyde loved attending church, and enjoyed each suspender snapping he got on Sundays from his friends. He understood God loved him and watched over him. He was a quiet man, often had a smile on his face that looked great with those blue eyes. He loved to hug his grand kids and hand out candy to little ones at church. He enjoyed making leather keychains for the church bazaar.
He retired from the dairy in the 1990’s and farming a few years after that. He enjoyed drives with Myrna on Bluff road to count the deer and occasional turkey. His brother would take him and his sisters on drives to see local places and have dinner out, something he enjoyed greatly, never turning down a chance to go with John, and would talk about it for weeks.
Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter, a brother and a sister. He is survived by his wife Myrna, and five children, Moodey Gross (Terri), Teresa Hicks (Randy), Gary Gross (Becky), Connie Gross and Scott Gross, and his many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Due to COVID19, the family had a small graveside celebration of life. Thank you to all who sent kind words, flowers and food. It was much appreciated by the family.