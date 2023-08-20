A life of adventure and resilience came to a gentle close on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at home in Apache Junction, AZ surrounded by family. Clyde Rodney Cowgill left an enduring mark on those fortunate enough to have known him.
Born June 30, 1939, in Payette, Idaho, Rod entered this world destined to bring cheer to the lives of all around him. He was the first son of Clyde and LaRena Cowgill, growing up on a farm nestled along the Oregon Slope. When Rod was 9, his beloved brother, Russell, was born.
Besides embracing farm life by driving tractors and doing chores, Rod also exhibited an adventurous side when he bought his first Harley Davidson at the age of 13.
Though he played football and ran track in high school, his true passion lay in the company of his friends, where they bonded over their shared love for cars. Through the years, his friendships remained steadfast, a testament to his loyalty and the genuine connections he forged.
In 1957, Rod married and soon after welcomed three beautiful children into their hearts and home—Bruce, Brent, and Becky.
In 1981, he married the love of his life, Barb, who became his partner in every sense of the word. Rod also opened his arms and heart to Barb's two children, Ryan and Tori. Together, they embarked on countless adventures.
Out of high school, Rod worked for the Oregon State Highway Department, helping engineer the freeway between LaGrande and Ontario. Later he worked for Gentry Ford Subaru, retiring after 36 years. During his “retirement” Rod began two businesses, Bi-Planes of Yesteryear and Cowgill Construction, both of which displayed Rod’s unique mechanical and creative abilities.
Beyond the confines of work, Rod's interests took him to the skies. From a young age, his fascination with airplanes was ignited by building models and flying with his Uncle Gene. This love of flying culminated in the design, construction, and test-flight of his own airplane. He showcased his incredible red biplane at various events, including the prestigious Osh-Kosh air show, where he won numerous international awards.
Rod's magnetic personality radiated joy, exemplified by his ever-present smile and hearty handshake. His laughter and stories left an indelible impression on all. His optimism was an example for others, reminding us to always find the silver lining. He lives on in the laughter of his friends, the love of his family, the dreams he built, and the skies into which he ventured.
Rod was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Becky. His legacy lives on through his wife Barb Cowgill, children Bruce Cowgill (Donna), Brent Cowgill, Ryan Cowgill (Mona), Tori Wilson (Marc), 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
A private memorial service is being planned. Donations in Rod’s memory can be made to his local flight club: Ontario EAA Chapter #837 at 375 Outlook Drive, Ontario, OR.
