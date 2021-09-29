Cleo Claire Rae Shepherd
JULY 6, 2001 — SEPT. 20, 2021
HUNTINGTON
Cleo Claire Rae Shepherd shot into the world on July 6, 2001, aided by the full moon and one solitary push from her mother. She was the most gorgeous lavender eyed baby that the staff at Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, KS had ever seen! Her being the first-born child of Summer Glover and Matthew Shepherd ensured that she was doted on and adored. Her parents couldn’t keep their beautiful baby away from all her family in Eastern Oregon and Western Idaho, so they soon moved to Fruitland ID. Soon afterward their family grew when her younger brother Micah was born in 2004.
Cleo was a joyous small child who loved playing momma to her many baby dolls. She was very outgoing, loved to pose, sing, and dance for her “audiences!” She ruled the roost and it was her way or the highway. In 2005, her parents’ journey took different paths which led to the birth of her brother Gavin to Matthew and Rebekkah Shepherd in 2006.
Cleo lived with her mother and her brother Micah for several years until Summer remarried in 2012. Cleo gained a step father in Paul Carr Sr. and a step sister in Ashley Carr. By 2013 her dreams of having a baby sibling came true when Paul II was born; she finally had her own baby to play mommy to! But that joy soon turned to devastation when her third baby brother Jackson “Mac” Carr was born sleeping in 2014, Cleo was heartbroken by the loss. Yet in 2015 when God blessed our family with a “rainbow baby”, Mallory became Cleo’s first little sister and she was over the moon! Cleo adored all her younger siblings but was especially bonded with her final baby sister born in 2019 whom she got the honor of naming Amberly Rain (in dedication to Prince). Cleo basically took care of Amberly for the first year of her life as her mother recovered from severe pregnancy related health issues. It was often joked that Cleo and Summer shared joint custody of Amberly!
During Cleo’s middle and high school years she was severely bullied, suffered from major anxiety, depression and PTSD. It was a daily occurrence for Cleo to be ostracized due to her weight, called names, made fun of, or simply ignored as if she didn’t even exist. Due to weight issues, lack of self-esteem, and paralyzing anxiety, Cleo on more than one occasion attempted or seriously contemplated suicide. Her faith in God was strong, yet she needed something more… That is when she discovered Alisha Beth Moore, or more famously known as Pink to casual fans. To Cleo, Pink wasn’t just a singer or false “idol.” Pink was the warrior inside of Cleo she couldn’t find the strength to be. Pink understood Cleo’s plight, loved her, encouraged her, empowered her and made Cleo realize she was PERFECT just as God made her. Cleo never got to reach her goal of meeting Pink and thanking her for saving her life and to express what Pink meant to her.
Cleo did start to love herself through the love, attention and Christ like example given to her from a very special teacher/mentor, Connie Limbaugh of Quest Academy (an extension of Ontario High School). Connie taught Cleo what we as her family couldn’t convince her of, she was more precious than gold, more valuable than the crown jewels, her life had meaning, she had a God given purpose to fulfill, and she was worthy of the Kingdom of Heaven!!! Bless you Connie, you meant more to her than you will ever know!
Due to Cleo’s shyness most of the world never got to hear her angelic singing voice. If you ever wonder what the Angels Heavenly Choir sounds like, it is the sound of Cleo aka our C.C. singing in perfect harmony for the Lord! The last six months of Cleo’s life she truly blossomed. She worked at a daycare as a head toddler teacher, bought her own car, was making friends and having a social life, saving up money for her gastric surgery she had been approved for, was making plans to start nursing school and specialize in pediatric oncology as soon as she was healed from her surgery. The passing of a close family friend’s daughter, Alanna Schiffhauer, to neuroblastoma truly touched Cleo’s heart and set the direction of what she wanted to accomplish in life; children were her passion.
Cleo fell ill with COVID-19 around Sept. 9th while taking care of her babies at the daycare she worked at. She fought hard at home, but the illness overtook her extremely fast. She was ambulanced to St. Alphonsus – Ontario on Sept. 12th. She was treated horribly, shown no dignity or respect. They gave her ZERO treatments that they said were the best at fighting COVID-19. Sept. 16th she was transferred per her family’s request to St. Alphonsus – Boise; her quality of care immediately improved. The nursing staff and doctors were excellent, they truly cared for Cleo as if she was their own child. on Sept. 20th they allowed us to zoom her, even though she was in a coma her family all got to tell her goodbye. Her mother stroked her head and gave her one last kiss as she left this world to join Jesus just as she had come into it…during a full harvest moon wasting no time.
Cleo is preceded in death by her brother Jackson “Mac” Carr; grandfather Loren “Mac” Glover; great grandfather LT. COL U.S.A.F. Ret Ralph “R.G.” Glover; great grandmother Virginia “Claire” Glover; great grandmother Nadine Larue Russell; great grandfather Thomas “Stanley” Russell; great grandfather McCoy Oscar Shepherd; great grandmother Patricia “Patsy” Shepherd; cousin Cassandra Presher Gregory; cousin Michaela Goodrich; honorary grandmother Lena Magnuson; and her angel Alanna May Schiffhauer.
Cleo is survived by her mother Summer (Glover) Carr; step father Paul Carr Sr.; father Matthew Shepherd; step mother Rebekkah Shepherd; brothers Riley Cavaness, Micah and Gavin Shepherd, Paul Carr II; sisters Mallory and Amberly Carr, step sister Ashely Carr; step brother Bradley (Kassie) McClure; nieces Khloee and Sadie McClure; grandparents Mary Ann Rambo (Bruce McKinney), Linda Evans Wentworth (Gary Wentworth); grandmother Susan Josephson, grandfather Larry J. Muessig; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A viewing will be held from 4 – 7 pm, Friday, Oct. 1st at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel in Payette. A funeral will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, Oct. 2nd at the First Christian Church in Payette with interment following immediately at Riverside Cemetery in Payette. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Cleo’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.