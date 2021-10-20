Clark A. Randall, 78, of Ontario, went to be with his Lord Jesus on October 7, 2021 at home. He was born October 14, 1942 to Floyd A. and Evelyn (Clark) Randall in Andrix, Colorado. He was the youngest of three children.
The Randall family moved to the Ontario area in 1944 where they owned a dairy and farm. Clark attended Ontario schools. He married Marjorie Taylor in August 1963. They had one daughter, Angie.
A talented builder, Clark worked in construction for over 40 years. After retirement, he loved gardening, traveling, and making quilts, which he loved to give away.
Clark was a man of integrity and great faith and loved spending time with his family. He attended the Ontario First Church of the Nazarene for many years.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father and his sister, Dolores Britt (Satch). Clark is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Marjorie; his daughter, Angie Lanterman (John); two grandchildren, Rob Lanterman and Katey Lanterman (Ryan O’Leary); his sister, Glennetta Hoskins (Jack); and several nieces and a nephew.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 23rd at Fairview Cemetery, OR-201 Junction & Spur 95 to Weiser. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Clark’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Children’s Ministry of the Ontario First Church of the Nazarene, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730, Payette, Idaho 83661.