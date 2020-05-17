Clara Rosetta (Wooden) Glascock
Nov. 9, 1921 - May 4, 2020
NYSSA
Clara Rosetta (Wooden) Glascock, 98, of Nyssa, died May 4, 2020. Clara and her identical twin sister, Carrie, were born near Council, ID on November 9, 1921 as numbers 10 & 11 of 12 children to Ben and Mary (Pebbles) Wooden. She worked in the Mesa Orchard before marrying Harold Glascock from Weiser, Idaho on November 2, 1938. They were married 67 years. In 1945, Harold and Clara moved to Nyssa, OR where Harold began working for John Stringer Sr. During his tenure with John Stringer Sr., Harold and Clara would spend their summers on Stringer ranches in Kilgore, ID (20 years) and McCall, ID (20 years).
As a Nyssa school bus driver for many years, Clara enjoyed seeing the kids every day. (She was a favorite with all the students, regardless of their ages.) She was also an excellent seamstress and cook; she loved cheating and not getting caught when playing cards with friends and especially grandkids. They all still laugh about that.
Harold and Clara bought a small place in Weiser, ID in the early 80s; in 2005 Harold passed away. Later, in 2007, Clara moved into Nyssa Gardens in 2007. Her sister Carrie moved into Nyssa Gardens in 2014 so they could be together; Carrie passed away on December 21, 2019.
Clara is survived by a daughter Betty Glascock (Bill) Stuth of Kent, WA, and a son Johnny (Sharon) Glascock, of Parma, ID, grandchildren Kammie Dail (David) Hilton, of Omak, WA, Todd Dail, of Gilbert, AZ, Jodi Dail (Tim) Brittell, of Bothell, WA, Joe (Shannon) Glascock, of Burns, OR, Johnna “Pinky” Glascock (John) Neal, of Brownsville, OR, Jack (Emilie) Glascock, of Burns, OR, and Jeffery (Taylor) Glascock, of Tuscarora, NV, and 21 great-grandchildren.
The twins had requested, before their passing, that their services be held together. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family and friends wish to thank the staff at Nyssa Gardens and Encompass for all the care and compassion they gave to Clara and Carrie.
Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.
