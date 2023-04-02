Claire Piper Ruf JAN. 20, 2022 – MARCH 25, 2023
KAMAS, UT
Claire Piper Ruf completed her earthly journey and returned to her Heavenly home on March 25, 2023 after courageously fighting a lifelong battle with Heterotaxy and Complex Congenital Heart Disease. Claire was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on January 20, 2022 to parents Daniel and Kelli Ruf. She joined a loving home in Kamas that included her siblings McKenzie, Tyler, and Coleson. We were blessed to be able to spend 14 months with her and cherished every moment.
Claire learned to smile when she was six weeks old, and it turned out to be her best talent. Her smile would light up the room wherever she was. She also had a twinkle in her eyes that allowed her strong spirit to shine bright. Claire loved music and we almost always had her songs playing in the house, especially Wheels on the Bus. Her favorite things to do were laugh, wave, shake her head no, and play peek-a-boo. She loved playing with balls and toys with wheels, and she paid special attention to toys that were red or orange, often holding them tight in her fists as she played. Claire loved water and splashed everywhere during her bath each night.
Our favorite memories with Claire include going to Bear Lake, Westfall, and taking her boating. You could often find her swinging on the swing with McKenzie, hanging out on the couch with Tyler, playing on the floor with Coleson and his construction equipment, or dancing in the kitchen with her mom. Her favorite thing in the whole world was going on four-wheeler rides with her dad.
During her short time on earth, Claire gained many friends who were drawn to her beautifully strong spirit. Her mission was to find a special place in the hearts of others. We are thankful to all who loved and supported Claire and our family.
Claire is survived by her loving parents, Daniel and Kelli Ruf, Kamas, Utah, sister McKenzie, brothers Tyler and Coleson, grandparents Bill and Cindy Romans, Westfall, Oregon, Irene Ruf, Peoa, Utah, great grandmother Renae Romans, Vale, Oregon and many aunts, uncles, and cousins who adored her. She was welcomed to heaven by her cousin Hallie Romans and her grandfather Reinhard Ruf.
We would like to thank all those at Primary Children's Hospital and Boston Children's Hospital who cared for Claire, specifically Dr. Dana Boucek, Dr. Pedro Del Nido, Dr. David Schidlow, and the Hale 7 providers and nurses who fought so hard for her. Your tenderness and kindness will never be forgotten.
Funeral services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3038 UT-32, Kamas, UT, Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be Friday evening from 6:00-8:00 PM and again on Saturday from 9:30-10:45 AM. Interment will follow in the Marion Cemetery.