Christopher Lynn Noyes, 61, passed away on January 1, 2023 in Yakima, WA. Chris was born the youngest of eight children to Ray and Mary Noyes on May 20, 1961 in Ontario, OR. He grew up in the area and graduated from Fruitland High School in 1979. Chris lived in Eastern Oregon for most of his adult life where he was a mechanic for several local shops and then in more recent years began truck driving to fulfill a life-long dream of seeing more of the United States. The last five years of his life he lived and worked in Hermiston, OR. Chris had an active and curious mind and was passionate in his beliefs. He pursued a variety of interests and hobbies throughout his lifetime. He was an avid barbecuer, enjoyed rafting, beekeeping and working with his hands. He was never short of a project in progress and a few more in the planning stages.
Chris is survived by his siblings Kathy Kowash (Paul), Woodburn, OR, Mike Noyes, Connell, WA, Richard Noyes, Campbell, CA, Jim Noyes, Fruitland, ID, Pat Noyes, Ontario, OR, Shelley Griffin, Hermiston, OR and Tony Noyes (Debbie), New Plymouth, ID and a large extended family. Chris particularly enjoyed spending time with his family and we will gather to celebrate his life on Saturday, April 1 at the Payette County Fairgrounds, 310 East Blvd, New Plymouth, ID at 2:00 PM MST. We encourage friends and classmates to attend. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association.