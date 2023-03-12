Christine Marie Ogawa MAY 10, 1969 - MARCH 3, 2023
ONTARIO
It is with deep sorrow and undying love that our family announces the passing, on March 3, 2023, of Christine Marie Ogawa, - mother, daughter, granddaughter, wife, sister, companion and beloved friend.Christine died at her home in Ontario Oregon, after a courageous fight with a prolonged illness. Her death was sudden and tragic but not unexpected.Christine was born on May 10, 1969 in La Grande, Oregon. She moved to Ontario when her father found a job teaching at Ontario Middle School. Christine Graduated from Ontario High School in 1987.Throughout her youth Christine excelled at many sports including gymnastics, volleyball and basketball. She also loved to run along the greenbelt in Boise and competed in events such as the Race to Robie Creek and the Bay to Breakers 12K in San Francisco. Christine was a “foodie” long before the word was invented. She loved nothing more than concocting recipes, shopping for ingredients, and cooking for and feeding her family, friends and strangers alike. She also had a hand in several area restaurants. In 1997 she helped her parents open the Teriyaki Hut in Ontario using her dad’s special teriyaki recipe. She was also a founder and owner of the number one lunch spot in Boise - Zen Bento, where they barbecued on the sidewalk and served beef and chicken bowls to hungry customers. Many of her recipes were also used at Ogawa’s in Ontario.Christine also loved animals, especially cats, and took great care in feeding a number of feral felines living near her home as well as those who lived along side her. Christine had an infectious sense of humor and went out of her way to make others laugh - especially the nurses, doctors and staff of St. Al’s Hospital.Christine was predeceased by her grandparents Hank and Yo Ogawa of Ontario, Oregon and Marvin and Mary Trigueiro of Weiser, Idaho and uncles Butch Ogawa of Hood River, Oregon and Kelly Ogawa of Ontario, Oregon. She is survived by her daughter Erin Mariko Hicks of Boise, brothers Thomas Ogawa of Hood River, Oregon and Patrick Ogawa of Portland, Oregon, her parents Tom and Cathy Ogawa of Ontario, Oregon and her partner of 19 years Steven Davis, as well as numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. Christine has moved on, leaving a gaping hole in the hearts of those of us who knew her. But, more importantly, she has left behind a lesson on how to live our short time on this Earth through compassion, devotion, humor, love and food. Christine's final wish would be for all of us to take care of each other, feed each other - human and nonhuman alike. And in this regard her family respectfully asks for donations to be made to these charities in her name: Ontario Feral Cat Project https://www.ontarioferalcats.org/donateOregon Food Bank https://www.oregonfoodbank.org/Idaho Food Bank https://idahofoodbank.org/donate Christine did not wish for funeral services to be held however, a celebration of her life is scheduled for May 10, 2023, the 54th anniversary of her birth.