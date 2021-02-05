Christina Marie Franklin
Blowers
OCT. 24, 1977 — JAN. 25, 2021
ONTARIO
Christy Blowers, 43, beloved Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother and Grandmother passed away unexpectedly January 25, 2021 at Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Ontario, Oregon with her loving husband by her side.
Christina Marie was born October 24, 1977 to Steve and Sandra Bagnall. She was later adopted by Donald Franklin Sr. She grew up in Payette, Idaho and attended school there and also attended college for 2 years. In her younger years she enjoyed playing with her friends and her cousins. The cousins only lived a block away and she made so many trips on foot and on her bicycle that she about wore out the asphalt between the two homes. She loved Softball and was an outstanding player. In High School her team made it to the State Playoffs in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. In her adult years she could still hit the ball out of the park.
Christy was a talker; wherever she went she was sure to make a new friend. She was always happy and cheerful and had the most beautiful smile. This is why she was so successful in the Customer Service Industry. She worked at the Farmers Supply Co-op in Ontario, Maverik in Payette and for the last seven years at The Home Depot in Ontario. The last five years she was a Floor Specialist and was recognized as a very good one.
Christy married John Blowers December 31, 2009 in Elko, Nevada. She loved her family dearly and loved spoiling her Grandchildren, she just couldn’t get enough of them. She was also an animal lover and was known to bring a stray cat or dog home on occasion. She had a passion for horses and was “Mom” to 2 horses – Houdini & Penny, 2 dogs – Dakota and Bella and a cat – Spooky or lovingly known as Fatty.
She is survived by her husband — John, parents — Don & Sandy, Children – Kaden, Colin, Monique and Aislin, Siblings – Don, Angel, Darrcy and Candice and her beloved Grandchildren – Colt, Brixton, Lane and due in April – Aaron.
She was preceded in death by her Father – Steve Bagnell, Grandparents – Orvis and Maxine Franklin and Mary Vanderpool; God Parents – Ron & Cheri Shapiro.
She will be greatly missed by many as well as leaving a hole in our hearts forever.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday February 13, 11:30am at the Cambridge Exhibit Hall in Cambridge, Idaho.
Condolences to the family may be made at Haren-Wood.com