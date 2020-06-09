Cheryl L. Sheehan
Oct. 28, 1946 - June 4, 2020
BEAVERCREEK, OHIO, FORMERLY OF ADRIAN
Mrs. Cheryl Lee (Brock) Sheehan, age 73, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away Thursday morning, June 4, 2020.
Cheryl was born October 28, 1946, in Portland, Oregon, the daughter of the late Laura and Joseph “Delno” Brock.
Cheryl is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, James; a daughter and son-in-law, Margaret and Robert McQuade; two grandchildren, Ryan McQuade and Megan McQuade; one sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Tom Buckles; two nephews, Joe Buckles, his wife Jan and Michael Buckles; a niece, Amy Wilson, her husband Daren and their families. All of whom she loved and touched deeply.
Cheryl graduated from Adrian High School in Adrian, Oregon in 1965. Following graduation, she attended beauty school in Boise, Idaho and after being licensed met and married the love of her life Jim who was stationed at Mountain Home Air Force Base. Over the next 20 years, their great adventure took them all over the United States as well as Europe. Cheryl was definitely a people person and enjoyed helping others and that was evident in her many roles as they moved from base to base.
After Jim retired from the Air Force in 1989, they settled in Beavercreek OH, where she set up roots and created life-long friendships. She was an avid reader, devoted grandmother and a very good friend.
Visitation is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 1440 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek, Ohio. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery in Dayton.
