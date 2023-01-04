Charlotte Adelia Domenico DEC. 15, 1931 - DEC. 27, 2022
NYSSA
Charlotte Adelia Domenico DEC. 15, 1931 - DEC. 27, 2022
NYSSA
Charlotte Adelia Domenico passed away peacefully on December 27, 2022. Born to Johnny and Ruth Grossnickle on December 15, 1931 in Mackey, Idaho. She was a big surprise after her twin sister Shirley Alice was born. Her dad said, “Oh my Ruth there’s another one.” They grew up in the Mackey – Driggs area until they moved to Homedale where they graduated.
Charlotte married Darrel Spurgeon in 1952. They had 2 sons Daryl and Bill. In 1960 she married Joseph Domenico. They had 2 girls Joanna and Terisa. Charlotte and Joe blended their children into a loving family.
Charlotte worked for the phone company for 20+ years. She started in Boise when they would say, “Number please” and then connect the call with a peg attached to a wire. She ended her career in the last one person ran office in Nyssa, Oregon. She made many friends in the community.
Charlotte was active in the LDS church. She loved her church family very much. She taught Sunday school classes and she loved teaching seminary. She loved her seminary kids. One of the kids told her he didn’t like her, she proceeded to tell him that it wasn’t a requirement for the class.
Charlotte enjoyed making levi and baby quilts for her church family. She wrote poems, painted with water colors and drew many portraits of friends. She drew portraits of her grandkids on the envelopes of their birthday cards.
Charlotte and Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and picking huckleberries. Charlotte was loved by many and will be missed.
She is proceeded by her parents, Johnny Grossnickle and Ruth Hart. Her husband, Joseph Domenico. Her brother, Jack Grossnickle and sisters, Jeannie Bennett and Shirley hall. Her son, Bill Spurgeon and grandson, Heath Williams.
Charlotte is survived by her son, Daryl Sprugeon (Mary), daughters, Joanna Moffis (Jeff) and Terisa Davies (Dave). 17 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Charlotte will be held at the LDS Chapel in Nyssa on Saturday, January 7, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at the Roswell Cemetery in Parma, Idaho.
