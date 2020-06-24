Charley ‘Rusty’ Talbot
April 11, 1952 - Nov. 3, 2019
VALE
Charley Russell Talbot, “Rusty”, age 67, passed away November 3, 2019 in Vale, OR. Born to Buster and Betty Talbot April 11, 1952, in San Gabriel, CA, they couldn’t have asked for a tougher, more courageous son.
Rusty worked for Gentry Ford of Ontario for nearly 40 years; an example to all he worked with and served of a man who showed up, worked hard and didn’t complain. But he sure knew how to kid around and could give you a hard time! Rusty loved all things motorsports, traveled all over the US helping out car racing teams and later explored thousands of miles of trails on a four wheeler. Words cannot express how Rusty’s lifelong grit and quiet dignity impacted all who crossed paths with him for the better.
We will gather together safely in the sunshine to share our memories Saturday, June 27th, 2020, from 10am to Noon at the Owyhee Community Church, 871 Owyhee Avenue, Nyssa, OR, 97913. Bring a chair if you have one and we will serve coffee and provide shade.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.