Charley ‘Rusty’ Talbot

April 11, 1952 - Nov. 3, 2019

VALE

Charley Russell Talbot, “Rusty”, age 67, passed away November 3, 2019 in Vale, OR. Born to Buster and Betty Talbot April 11, 1952, in San Gabriel, CA, they couldn’t have asked for a tougher, more courageous son.

Rusty worked for Gentry Ford of Ontario for nearly 40 years; an example to all he worked with and served of a man who showed up, worked hard and didn’t complain.  But he sure knew how to kid around and could give you a hard time! Rusty loved all things motorsports, traveled all over the US helping out car racing teams and later explored thousands of miles of trails on a four wheeler. Words cannot express how Rusty’s lifelong grit and quiet dignity impacted all who crossed paths with him for the better.

We will gather together safely in the sunshine to share our memories Saturday, June 27th, 2020, from 10am to Noon at the Owyhee Community Church, 871 Owyhee Avenue, Nyssa, OR, 97913. Bring a chair if you have one and we will serve coffee and provide shade.

