Charley Buhl Browning
JULY 17, 1921 — APRIL 2, 2021
FORMERLY OF ONTARIO
Charley Buhl Browning, born July 17, 1921 , passed away from natural causes at age 99 on April 2, 2021 in Anthem Arizona.
Born in Kamiah, Idaho in 1921 to Edith and Emmett Browning. Nine years later the family moved to Ontario, Oregon where young Charley attended grade school and later Ontario High School where he graduated in 1940. In 1942 he joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Honolulu to assist in the rebuilding of Pearl Harbor.
After returning to Ontario, he married his high school sweetheart, Cleo M. Embree in 1945. Together they had three children, Robert (1947), Tom (1949), and Debbie (1954).
From 1954 to 1963 he managed the Ontario Elks Lodge. In 1965 He returned to Hawaii to manage a sales company in Hilo for two years and once again relocated in Ontario until 1967. He and his family then moved to Eugene, Oregon while working for Hood River Distillers.
His wife Cleo passed away in 2012, as did his daughter, Debbie Libby in 2019. He then moved to assisted living in Bend, Oregon to be near his son Tom and his family, and then relocated with them to Arizona until his passing on April 2, 2021.
He is survived by his son Robert (Eugene, OR), his son Tom and daughter in law, Joyce (Scottsdale, AZ),six grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Charley was most often thought of for his likable personality. His gift of being a people’s person helped him navigate through his life and multifaceted career as a salesman. He always left people smiling.
After his cremation his ashes will be reunited with those of his beloved wife in Ontario sometime later this year.