Charles Simpson JUNE 20, 1936 - JULY 5, 2023
HUNTINGTON
Charles Simpson passed away peacefully while holding the hand of his wife on July 5, 2023. Charles (Charlie) Simpson was born in Banner, Oklahoma on June 20, 1936 to Charles Mansur Simpson and Esse Mae Simpson. He had four older siblings, Hazel Duett, Carl Cates, Lucille, Ethel, and Donny Simpson and Carolyn, Linda, and Dorothy Jacobs.
Charlie’s father passed away when he was 5 years old. Essie Mae remarried, and Charlie moved to Colorado. Following a divorce of that marriage, Charlie moved to La Grande, Oregon. At the age of 14, Charlie and his brother Donny were placed to live with Ray and Mary Bond, who became like parents to Charlie.
He graduated from La Grande High School in 1956. While in school, Charlie was an athlete, starring on the school’s football team as a defensive lineman. He loved to tell stories of his football days! He remained a sports fan his entire life, attending many sporting events of his kids and grandkids. He was everyone's biggest fan, and enjoyed following OSU Beaver sports and Gonzaga basketball.
Following high school, Charlie joined the United States Army in 1957 and served for three years. He returned to La Grande after his service, working as a log truck mechanic for Boise Cascade.
Charlie met and married Codie Ann McLean in 1965. They moved to St. Helens, Oregon where Charlie worked for Weyerhaeuser at Camp Baker. He rode a bus from Longview, Washington to Camp Baker every day. Their first son, Kenneth, was born in St. Helens in 1966. Charlie then took a job with LC Hall as a mechanic in order to be closer to home during the work week.
Soon after, Charlie and Codie moved to Huntington. They had three more children while living in Huntington: SuAnn, and twins Jason and Barbara. Charlie went to work initially at Oregon Portland Cement (OPC) at Lime. He stayed with OPC through the transition to Ash Grove Cement, and retired after 35 years.
Throughout his working years, Charlie was active in the church community at the United Methodist Church in Huntington, and served his community as a school board member and chairman, and as the Mayor of the City of Huntington for multiple terms. Under his leadership, the City of Huntington had an improved water system installed. He was instrumental in the building of the Huntington branch of the Baker County Library District.
In his retirement he rescued Buster, his canine companion, who was always just one step behind him. Charlie had a woodworking hobby. He spent hours in his shop, designing and creating things to cut from wood. One of his favorite things to do with his grandchildren was to take them to the shop with him and let them hammer nails or build something with him. Between taking care of Buster, woodworking and his grandchildren, Charlie kept busy in his retirement.
Charlie was a man with a quiet and unwavering faith. He was a lifelong learner, always reading and learning about something new. His family was his most treasured belonging. He desired to be remembered as a great father and grandfather. He loved his wife and family deeply. He was his happiest at large family gatherings when he could look out amongst all of his children and grandchildren. He will always be remembered with love and respect, and missed greatly every day.
Charlie was preceded in death by his biological parents, Charles and Essie Mae, and his foster parents Ray and Mary Bond, his sisters Hazel and Lucy, brothers Carl and Donny, and sisters Carolyn, Linda, and Dorothy. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Codie, of Huntington, his sister Ethel Reeder, his son Kenneth (Katie) Simpson of Corvallis, Montana, daughter SuAnn (Lance) Dixon of North Powder, son Jason (April) Simpson of Kalispell, Montana, and daughter Barbara (Brian) Casey, of Walla Walla, Washington. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, who were his pride and joy: Sarah Simpson, Erin McLean, Trenton (Meghan), Chace, Seth (Makenna), Reece and Kellee Dixon, Emma, Jace, and Ava Simpson, and Carson, Hunter and Caleb Casey, and one great granddaughter, Rowan Dixon.
Memorial donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org), an organization working toward life changing advancements to fight Type 1 Diabetes. This is a cause that was near and dear to Charlie’s heart, and our family thanks you.
At the request of Charlie, there will be no formal service. The family will host a private celebration of his life for family and friends at a date to be determined. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.