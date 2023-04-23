Charles Lee Burgess III MAY 11, 1960 - FEBRUARY 26, 2023
FORMERLY OF ONTARIO
Charles Lee (Charlie) Burgess III, age 62, of Dardanelle, Arkansas died on February 26, 2023 at the VA Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas after dealing with cancer for several years. Charles Lee was born May 11, 1960 in Dalton, NE to Charles L Burgess Jr and Delores Ann (Lawler) Burgess. The family moved to Hot Springs, Arkansas, where Charlie's dad was stationed in the Army. Two younger redhead sisters joined his redhead and the family was complete. His family lived in Arkansas until 1970, when they moved to Ontario, Oregon. Charlie attended Cairo Elementary School, Ontario Junior High, and Ontario High School, graduating in 1978.
Charlie entered the U.S. Navy through the Delayed Entry Program, enlisting while still in High School and leaving for boot camp shortly after graduation. He retired from Navy service in 1999. Charlie was stationed on the USS Worden and on the USS Okinawa. He reached the rank of Sonar Technician Petty Officer 1st class. Some of the medals and awards he earned were: Expert Pistol Shot Medal, Expert Rifleman Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement, National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Armed Forces Expeditionary National Defense Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, and the Navy and Marine Corps Overseas Service Ribbon. You'd think he had bragging rights, but he didn't brag about himself.
While they were both stationed in Misawa, Japan, Charlie met Ginger Sago. They were married in Russellville, Arkansas on December 29, 1992. They made their home in Arkansas after retirement from the Navy. After Navy life, Charlie worked and retired from Arkansas Nuclear One in 2022. He was active in the local Cub Scout program as a Board Member, and while his boys were involved. He and Ginger ran a Cub Scout Day Camp; as well as working together to rescue and foster many animals in their area. Charlie also volunteered with the Boy Scout program, teaching merit badges, and helping with many camping trips and a canoe trip.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Ginger, at their Dardanelle home; sons CJ Burgess (Hayly) London, AR; Aaron Gilson (Sarah) London, AR; Steven Burgess, Dardanelle, AR; Dennis Burgess (Rose) Dardanelle, AR; beloved grandchildren Jakobi, Mason, Orion, Natalie and Ember; Sister, Terrie Teare (Steve) Palouse, WA; and Sister, Bobbie Harrod, Ontario, OR; and numerous nieces and nephews. Charlie is sorely missed by those who knew and loved him. We feel his absence.
Per Charlie's request, no public services will be held. The family will celebrate his life in a private gathering.
