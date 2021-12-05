Charles (Chuck) Raymond
Jerome III
JAN. 17, 1953 — NOV. 21, 2021
EMMETT
Charles (Chuck) Raymond Jerome III, age 68, passed away on November 21, 2021, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Chuck was born on January 17, 1953 in Ontario, Oregon.
Chuck’s parents, Raymond and Lydia Jerome, were very proud of their only son. Chuck’s childhood was spent pursuing “country-kid” adventures in and around the Oregon Slope area. He developed a love for hunting and fishing at an early age which never wavered for the duration of his life. He attended Pioneer Elementary School, Ontario Jr. High, and graduated from Ontario High School in 1971. During the Fall of 1971, Chuck attended Treasure Valley Community College until he and his childhood friend, Mike, decided to join the Navy on what was known at that time as the “Buddy Plan.” Chuck’s enlistment in the military occurred during the Vietnam War as the draft was in full force. This decision ultimately led him to a life-long career of military service.
After serving four years in the Navy, he met and married Lyleen Harvey of Weiser, Idaho in 1975. Shortly after marrying Lyleen, Chuck returned TVCC to complete the requirements of his Associate Degree. He and Lyleen then moved to Eugene, Oregon where he was able to attend the University of Oregon and obtain a Bachelor of Science Degree. After college, Chuck was accepted into the Naval Officer Candidate School and went to Rhode Island to complete his training. While at school he realized that becoming a Naval Officer and being on a ship all the time was not what he wanted for himself or his young family. He decided to return home so that he could focus on his role as a husband and father.
Chuck joined the Idaho Army National Guard where he remained until he retired after 36 years of service. He was a two-war veteran serving missions in both Vietnam (1972-1975) and Iraq (2004-2005). Chuck loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting, and a good beer. He was always researching ways to improve his skills so he could get “the big one.” He modeled a love for nature that taught his kids how to enjoy the simple things in life.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Lydia Jerome. He is survived by his wife of 46-years, Lyleen Jerome, as well as his children, Jennifer (Travis) Ribordy, Julie (Keith) Waidelich, Keri Jerome and Robbie Jerome; grandchildren — Addison, Peri, Stella, Kiarra, Kasen, and Sairi; siblings-Lynda Jerome, Marjorie Phelps and Ann Weymouth in addition many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. on December 15, 2021 at Willow Grove Event Center located at 4131 W. Central Road in Emmett. Services are in the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett.