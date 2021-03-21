Charles Ira “Chuck” Logan
JULY 24, 1942 — FEB. 27, 2021
FORMERLY OF PAYETTE
Charles Ira “Chuck” Logan passed on February 27, 2021, at age 78, in Boise, Idaho, after a long struggle with heart failure. Chuck was the third child of Harry and Nellie Logan of Payette, named for his grandfathers Charles Logan and Ira Kenward.
At Payette High School Chuck especially enjoyed Science Club and graduated with many great friends in Class of 1960. During his college years at University of Idaho Chuck began flying single and twin engine planes and soon hired out as a contractor flying mail into Idaho back country, executive travel and flights for medical emergencies. With enough flight hours for jet training Chuck was hired by Evergreen International Airlines and later Air Transportation International. Chuck flew DC8’s hauling troops to Iraq during the war and on return flights stopped in other countries for transport, for example an occasional stop in Greece to pick up a plane load of cut flowers to take to London and the relocation of kangaroos in Australia. Over his commercial pilot career years Chuck visited every continent except Antarctica. Upon retirement from the airlines, Chuck worked for ECCO, a Boise company that designs and manufactures safety equipment. Chuck was also a Veteran of the United States Army National Guard.
Chuck is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years Diane Atkinson who first met Chuck on an ambulance flight when she was the charge nurse and he was the pilot, his precious daughter Astrid Ferrell (Walt), and adored grandson Logan who always called him Pop Pop and enjoyed a traditional flick on the shoulder when it was time to go home, and his loving sister-in-law Mary Burden. Chuck’s favorite holiday was Thanksgiving as he loved picking out the perfect turkey and preparing it for the feast with family and friends. Chuck was devoted to his family and would do anything for them.
Chuck’s siblings share early childhood memories of Chuck: John Logan, playing catch over the house with a red rubber ball; James Logan (Jean), tossing imaginary hay with a “pinch” fork to Chuck’s imaginary elephant named Spur who lived under the desk; Susan Logan, demonstrations on how to make mud pies; Sally Gilbert, outdoor fun of hunting and fishing; Belinda Wymer, watching Chuck install little gas engines into model airplanes in the basement workshop. Chuck will always be a family treasure.
Chuck is also survived by nieces and nephews who thought the world of him: Mary’s daughter Adrienne; John’s son Andy; Jim’s children Jeff, Scott, Jennifer, Sam, Stephanie, Dennis and Diana; Susan’s children Denice and Katie; Sally’s daughter Pamela; and Belinda’s children David and Jonathan.
Celebration of Chuck’s Life will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Idaho Humane Society to honor Chuck’s love for dogs, or to another charity of your choice.