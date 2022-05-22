Charles Timothy “Tim” Hensley DEC. 10, 1957 — MAY 15, 2022
FRUITLAND
Charles Timothy “Tim” Hensley of Fruitland, Idaho, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. A tribute honoring Tim’s life will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Ontario Nazarene Church. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Ontario, Oregon. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memorial Chapel, Payette, Idaho.
Tim was born December 10, 1957, to Eugene Wesley Hensley and Floy Juanita Martin-Hensley (Carlile) in Burns, Oregon. His dad and mom were called to the ministry taking them to Cambridge, Idaho. The family eventually moved to Durango, Colorado, and Tim’s education continued there through four years of college where he graduated with a Bachelor’s in Biology. After graduating college in 1981, he moved to Ontario, Oregon, where he began his career with Ore-Ida Foods, Inc., as a Research and Development Technician. He continued to move up into managerial positions and in 1996 was promoted to Factory Manager where he held the position for eleven years. At the end of his career in 2020, Tim retired as the HNA Potato Lead and Sr. Co-Pack Manager at Kraft Heinz Company. In Tim’s nearly thirty- three-year career, he made wonderful memories and developed many lasting friendships with his colleagues. In 1984, Tim married Darla Joy Hensley in Fruitland, Idaho. Together they raised four children: Ben, Danielle, Jerid, and Jonathan.
Tim loved his family, good music, classic cars, and the outdoors. Specifically, he was well known for his passion for archery, fishing, and his general interest in geology, woodwork, and his 1960 Chevrolet Corvette convertible. His curious and determined mindset were some of his greatest characteristics, which kept him busy outside of work and during his short retirement. Tim inspired and taught his family to always work hard, never complain, stick to your word, and never quit once you start something. He loved his grandchildren, great grandchildren, and spent time watching them play at his house and in athletics up until the last weeks of his life. He was devoted to his Ontario Nazarene Church, where he volunteered time working with the youth during the last few years of his life.
Tim is survived by his wife, Darla Hensley; mother, Floy Carlile; sisters, Pam Hensley, Laretta (Harry) Carrell, and Darlene Carlile; brothers, Dan Carlile and David Carlile; three children, Danielle Young, Jerid (Jenny) Hensley, and Jonathan (Shandee) Hensley; grandchildren, Michaella Young, Dawson McGraw, Hope Young, Axel Hensley, Gage Hensley, Knox Hensley, Remy Hensley, Emma Hensley, Reagan Hensley, Avery Hensley, Emmett Hensley, Harper Hensley, Zach Wilber, and Alissa Wilber; great grandchildren, Crew Delic and Cam Delic.
Preceding him in death are his father, Eugene “Wes” Hensley and stepson, Benjamin “Ben” Wilber.