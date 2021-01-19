Charles Ford AUG. 26, 1941 — JAN. 14, 2021
MERIDIAN
Charles Thomas (Tom) Ford, 79, of Meridian and McCall, Idaho, died unexpectedly at home on January 14, 2021. He was born on August 26, 1941 to Charlie and Polly Ford in Kellogg, Idaho. Tom was a high school basketball star at Wallace, Idaho. He later attended the University of Idaho where he met his future wife, Jeanie Bryer. They were married in Moscow, Idaho in 1965. Tom, Jeanie, and their baby son, Todd, moved to Ontario, Oregon, where Tom worked at the Kinney Insurance Agency prior to starting his career at the US National Bank. That same year their daughter Christy was born. They lived most of their married life in Ontario. Tom retired from banking in 1998. He enjoyed his retirement years golfing, walking and woodworking, making most of the furniture for their cabin in McCall. Tom is survived by his wife, Jeanie, his son, Todd Ford of Portland, his daughter, Christy Gray of Payette, two grandsons, Brady Ford and Kilian Gray, his brother Jerry Ford of Medimont, Idaho, and brother- and sister-in-law, Philip Bryer and Akiko Kato of Eugene, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his parents. Tom was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be missed greatly.
There will be a private family celebration of life at a later date.